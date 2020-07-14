mindbodygreen

Purely Perfection: Grain-Free Protein Pancakes With Peach Ginger "Cobbler" Compote

Brand Strategist By Meg Phillips
July 14, 2020 — 7:00 AM

With the right pancake recipe, your kitchen can be transformed into the best bistro in town, without stepping outside. Take a breakfast classic up a notch with these crowd-pleasing Peach Ginger "Cobbler" Compote Pancakes, and everyone at the table will be impressed. Yes, they taste as good as they sound, and you can make them for even your most *specific* company since they're dairy-free, grain-free, and gluten-free. Check, check, and check.

Purely Elizabeth Grain-Free + Collagen pancakes find their perfect complement in this peachy sweet compote. Add some granola, nut crunch, whatever your heart desires—you're in for an unforgettable breakfast packed with 11 grams of protein per serving! What's more, you'll stay satiated until your next meal thanks to the chia, hemp, and tiger nut and almond flours. PLUS, you won't even be able to tell it's grain-free because of the light and fluffy texture.

Added bonus: You may even find you have a little post-pancake glow courtesy of the grass-fed collagen, which works to hold together and provide elasticity in the skin. Short stack + collagen beauty boost = the ideal meal, any time. 

Peach Ginger Cobbler "Compote" Pancakes

Ingredients:

For the compote (makes 1 quart):

  • 1 lb. peaches; about 4 standard-size peaches
  • 1-inch knob ginger
  • ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp. ground cardamom
  • 2 thyme sprigs 
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 2 tbsp. lemon juice; about half a lemon
  • ¼ tsp. salt

Compote Method:

  1. Peel peaches and remove pits (if freestone) and discard. Chop peaches into ½-inch pieces and transfer to a medium saucepan.
  2. With a microplane, grate ginger into a saucepan with peaches.
  3. Add cinnamon, cardamom, thyme sprig, honey, lemon juice, and salt.
  4. Stir together and simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.
  5. Remove the lid and simmer for an additional 10 minutes until liquid is slightly reduced. Discard thyme sprigs.
  6. Serve warm over pancakes or allow to cool before storing. Can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks in the fridge. Optional add-ons: whipped dairy-free topping or dairy-free ice cream, chopped walnuts or pecans, toasted coconut.

For the pancakes:

Pancake Preparation:

  1. Combine liquid ingredients (egg, water, oil) in a medium bowl and whisk until fully integrated.
  2. Fold in dry pancake mix, taking care NOT to over mix (chunks are OK, even encouraged!).
  3. Spray pan with oil of your choice (we love coconut oil spray) and add pancake mix to form rounds to your size preference.
  4. Let sit until cooked halfway through (or bubbling in the center) and flip.
  5. Cook all the way through (or half-baked!) and enjoy warm.
  6. Top with Peach Ginger Cobbler "Compote" and all your favorite fixings.
Meg Phillips
Meg Phillips Brand Strategist
Meg Phillips is a Brand Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from Columbia University in the City of New York. She has worked at many top publications and brands...

