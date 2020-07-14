Purely Perfection: Grain-Free Protein Pancakes With Peach Ginger "Cobbler" Compote

With the right pancake recipe, your kitchen can be transformed into the best bistro in town, without stepping outside. Take a breakfast classic up a notch with these crowd-pleasing Peach Ginger "Cobbler" Compote Pancakes, and everyone at the table will be impressed. Yes, they taste as good as they sound, and you can make them for even your most *specific* company since they're dairy-free, grain-free, and gluten-free. Check, check, and check.

Purely Elizabeth Grain-Free + Collagen pancakes find their perfect complement in this peachy sweet compote. Add some granola, nut crunch, whatever your heart desires—you're in for an unforgettable breakfast packed with 11 grams of protein per serving! What's more, you'll stay satiated until your next meal thanks to the chia, hemp, and tiger nut and almond flours. PLUS, you won't even be able to tell it's grain-free because of the light and fluffy texture.

Added bonus: You may even find you have a little post-pancake glow courtesy of the grass-fed collagen, which works to hold together and provide elasticity in the skin. Short stack + collagen beauty boost = the ideal meal, any time.