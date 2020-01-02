The idea behind Noom is to look at weight loss from a mind-body perspective. When you first sign up, they, of course, ask questions about your height and weight, health history, and where you live. But they also ask about your goals, dieting history, and any life events that may have caused weight gain, to come up with a customized plan for you.

Then, over the course of the eight weeks, the app has you look at things like your "food demons" and triggers and how to develop healthier habits like managing stress, so you can learn how to keep the weight off when the program is said and done.

Through coaching and personalized meal and/or workout plans, the app also claims to help you adopt healthier patterns faster.

One 2016 study of almost 36,000 Noom users found 78% of them had sustained their weight loss over nine months.