This May Be A Go-To Sustainable Food (And Fuel) Source In The Future

Many of the staple crops we grow have a flaw: they're picky about growing conditions, including the temperature, humidity, or location. Those flaws will only become more relevant as our global climate continues to shift.

"Dry areas are going to get dryer because of climate change," explains Professor John Cushman, Ph.D., a professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology at the University of Nevada. "Ultimately, we're going to see more and more of these drought issues affecting crops such as corn and soybeans in the future."

Along with his team at the university's College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources, Cushman just published research on one type of plant that thrives in dry and arid climates, and may be a fantastic source of fuel and food in our world: the cactus.