Children have an amazing intuitive sense that can be dulled along the path to and through adulthood, yet somewhere deep down, that childlike intuition remains. Today, see if you can tap into the sense of knowing that once came so easily to you. Remember what the world felt like when you were a child, and see if you can access that point of view again.

How did you think about yourself? How did you see other people? How did you feel about the place you lived? What were your most beloved things to do? Was the world a more magical place back then? Did you see and experience things differently before you felt the need to manage or try to control the circumstances that created your reality?

See if you can look back through those eyes. How does your life look different right now, when you view it from a more childlike perspective? What does your intuition tell you about what you need, or what you need to change?