The Power of Plant-Based Cooking: What This Doctor Wants You To Know

Life is busy. Between work, family, friends, and fitness, it's understandable that even the most health-conscious people can feel like cooking at home is too hard or time-consuming. But the truth is, once you have a few skills and some pantry staples, a delicious home-cooked plant-based meal is more convenient than that takeout—especially when you consider the longer-term effects.

Stoll puts it best: "Our industrialized food culture has shaped our ideas and perpetuated misconceptions around food preparation and the very idea of healthy food. Along the pathway of industrialization and 'time-saving' strategies, mealtime came to be viewed as a competitor of more 'valuable' uses of time. These unfounded beliefs evolved through repetition, convenient products like frozen microwaveable dinners and groupthink, to ultimately disconnect people from the richness of the homemade meal that can be shared with family and friends."

"Culturally, we believe we are too busy to prepare food at home, and yet the average adult today spends at least 3.5 hours on social media and their phone." If that doesn't put things in perspective for you, think a little longer term. As Stoll explains, "The perceived reward of less work, less hassle appears to be true because of the time savings and workload when you are tired. But it's a false reward cycle because the food away from home can contribute to poor health, mood alterations, increased susceptibility to chronic disease, inflammation, and increased pain and weight gain."

