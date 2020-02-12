Up until recently, I'd typically have three glasses of pinot noir with dinner, usually by myself, punctuated by a few nights I started with a beer. Wine and beer were my drama-free friends, always there to ease my anxiety—especially when I was totally isolated. Drinking worked to quell the loneliness and pulled me out of a few dark spots.

But then, when I got a DUI at 30, I knew I had to reel it in. That experience forced me to reconcile with the fact that alcohol only perpetuated the issues I used it to escape from, and if I kept going this way, it would take a serious toll on my health.

The fact that I had to make a choice was suddenly totally clear. I could stop drinking and keep evolving toward my highest self, or I could keep drinking and consciously limit myself and my achievements in this lifetime. When I saw it that way, it really wasn't a tough decision to make. Alcohol had to go.

Three weeks later, I haven't missed it one bit. My fear that life wouldn't be as much fun has already transitioned into gratitude and appreciation for how present, clear, and focused I feel—and I recognize how fortunate I am to be having this experience because not everyone who tries to go sober does.