I Gave Up Alcohol 3 Weeks Ago: Here's How It's Going
One evening three weeks ago, I made a life-changing decision that would've been inconceivable to me that very same morning. I decided to quit drinking for life.
The next night, I had my last drinking hurrah: my last glass of red wine with pasta at my fave Italian restaurant, followed by my last six-pack ever at home cranking my favorite headbanging jams. It was the victory lap of my life's drinking games—a conscious, intentional, relatively graceful exit. Done!
The next day, I started over. I meditated on a future life undistorted by alcohol and my well-lubricated past. I was simultaneously relieved that I hadn't faced worse consequences before changing my habits and terrified that my life would be one long, boring crucible.
When I realized it was time to get sober.
Up until recently, I'd typically have three glasses of pinot noir with dinner, usually by myself, punctuated by a few nights I started with a beer. Wine and beer were my drama-free friends, always there to ease my anxiety—especially when I was totally isolated. Drinking worked to quell the loneliness and pulled me out of a few dark spots.
But then, when I got a DUI at 30, I knew I had to reel it in. That experience forced me to reconcile with the fact that alcohol only perpetuated the issues I used it to escape from, and if I kept going this way, it would take a serious toll on my health.
The fact that I had to make a choice was suddenly totally clear. I could stop drinking and keep evolving toward my highest self, or I could keep drinking and consciously limit myself and my achievements in this lifetime. When I saw it that way, it really wasn't a tough decision to make. Alcohol had to go.
Three weeks later, I haven't missed it one bit. My fear that life wouldn't be as much fun has already transitioned into gratitude and appreciation for how present, clear, and focused I feel—and I recognize how fortunate I am to be having this experience because not everyone who tries to go sober does.
These are the 7 major positive changes I've experienced since going sober:
- My skin has visibly improved—no more red blotches on my face, and after an initial, itchy candida flare-up, I'm totally clear.
- I have much more energy. I've stopped feeling the urge for an afternoon nap.
- I've stopped craving unhealthy comfort foods and find myself drawn more to clean, plant-based items.
- I have kept up my daily yoga and meditation practices and plan to start running daily as well.
- I've finally been able to release the self-judgment I cultivated through years of hypocrisy in my mission to promote health and detoxification.
- I have much stronger focus, which means I get much more done. When I was drinking, there was no time for writing because my short-term memory was shot, and I spent my mornings recovering from the night before.
- I'm attracting new, healthier friends, powerful business players, and exciting opportunities for my company.
I can't think of a single reason to return to my former lifestyle. I would encourage those who need to cut back to just try it—either solo or, if you suspect you could use some support, with a trained group of professions—and see if you feel the same.