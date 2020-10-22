I'm An OB/GYN. Here Are 5 Reasons To Look Forward To Menopause

As a gynecologist focusing on menopausal and sexual wellness, as well as a woman over 50, I can wholeheartedly tell you that the second half of life promises to be much more exciting, happy, and opportunity-filled than the first.

This might sound paradoxical, as we start to face illness and loss of loved ones, physical abilities, and our youthful appearance. But the fact is, most of us sleep through the first half of life without really paying attention. Personally, if it weren't for the magic of digital photography, I wouldn't remember much of it at all. It seems like I blinked, and the kids are going to college, gray hairs are too many to pluck, and my Botox appointments are becoming more frequent. Not to mention, I am no longer fertile. I don't have periods. The God of reproduction says I am no longer a useful member of biological society.

We are conditioned to think that menopause is the end of relevant life, that we should accept being pushed out of the picture and replaced by someone younger. But here's the truth: Jumping (or being pushed) off the hamster wheel is the best thing that ever happened to me.

I finally have the wisdom and the time to follow my own agenda without being dictated to by children, society, or the media, so I can just be myself. All of a sudden menopause becomes a world of open possibility in which to play and explore. And boy, is it fun.

Let me share my top five reasons for why life has changed for the better after menopause: