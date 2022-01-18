What Does It Mean To Be Polysexual? (Hint: It Has Nothing To Do With Polyamory)

Polysexuality is closely related to bisexuality and pansexuality, though all three are distinct identities. Bisexuality is typically described as attraction to one's own gender and at least one other gender, and pansexuality is described as attraction to people regardless of their gender.

It is also worth noting that the way people use bisexual, pansexual, and polysexual can have some overlap. Two people may think very similarly about their sexualities, and yet one may call themselves bi and the other pan. It is largely about which label speaks best to an individual person and which label they feel most comfortable with.

"It's important to remember that behavior and desire do not make someone a particular identity. People have to choose and identify with a label as well for it to be valid for them," says couples and sex therapist Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., ACD, LMFT, of the All In Therapy Clinic.

Bisexual, pansexual, and polysexual are all examples of non-monosexual identities (monosexual referring to attraction to just one gender, as opposed to attraction to more than one gender). The term "bi+" is often used as an "umbrella term" that covers all non-monosexual sexualities, such as pansexuality and polysexuality.