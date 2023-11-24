Advertisement
The Non-Toxic Mattress That Transformed My Sleep Is $1,250 Off Right Now
I'm extremely picky about the products that I purchase (and eventually use in my apartment). Whether I'm shopping for cleaning supplies, candles, or skincare, I opt for non-toxic options whenever possible. The only product swap that I hadn't made on my mission for a cleaner, greener home was a mattress.
Non-toxic mattress tend to be expensive, and I knew any eco-friendly mattress that I purchased would need to meet lofty expectations. As someone who deals with lower back pain, I needed a mattress that's supportive, yet I still crave the plush comfort of a cozy bed. Eventually I set my eye on Plushbed's Organic Latex Mattress—and I'm happy to report this eco-friendly bed exceeded my wildest dreams.
Over the last month of sleeping on the Botanical Bliss model, I've noticed a dramatic improvement in sleep. What's more, I've not dealt with back pain since making the swap. Talk about a holiday miracle!
And while I would happily pay full price for this model now that I've had the chance to put it to the test, I think the current pricing makes this mattress a total steal. The Organic Latex Mattress is $1,250 off in the Plushbed's Black Friday sale.
Here's why you shouldn't miss your chance to score this stellar mattress for less!
What is Plushbeds?
Plushbeds started in 2008 with a mission to create handcrafted, all-natural mattresses for a more sustainable sleep environment. Today the brand offers three adult mattresses: the Organic Latex Mattress (Botanical Bliss), the Pillowtop Mattress (Signature Bliss), and Memory Foam Pillowtop Mattress (Arctic Bliss).
My decision to opt for the Organic Latex Mattress came down to certifications; this model is one of the brand's most impressive yet. Made in the United States, the mattress has GOLS certification for the organic latex, GOTS certification for the organic cotton topper, and Greenguard certification for low chemical emissions. Consider this trio the gold standard for anyone who wants a non-toxic mattress!
How is the Plushbeds Organic Latex Mattress made?
I love that Plushbeds uses minimal materials to create the organic design: GOLS-certified organic latex (for the foam), GOTS-certified organic wool (for comfort & temperature regulation), and GOTS-certified organic cotton (for the cover).
Each mattress starts with latex sourced from rubber tress. Latex is often regarded as the most sustainable material for a mattress, as it's biodegradable and long-lasting. Plushbeds specifically opts for ARPICO latex, which is sourced from trees grown without synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.
This breaks down to a dense latex core, topped with a plush-pillowtop latex foam available in either a firm or medium. As someone with lower back pain, I chose a research recommended medium-firm mattress.1
Each mattress then has 10 pounds of wool sourced from the United Kingdom. Not only is the wool a natural fire retardant, but it also helps with temperature regulation to keep the body cool. I personally noticed a huge difference in temperature regulation with this mattress (which I'll get into more later).
Finally, the full mattress is covered in a organic cotton. Plushbeds stands out from competitors because it offers a circular-knit fabric, which has just enough stretch to move with the body. So it not only naturally resists wrinkles (and retains its shape), but the cover is also breathable for even more air circulation.
How I tested the Plushbeds Organic Latex Mattress
I spent the last month sleeping on the Organic Latex Mattress to get the most accurate picture of how it sleeps. Prior to the swap, I slept on a memory foam mattress without any eco-certifications.
The Plushbed mattress technology blows my old mattress out of the water. As a back-sleeper, this med-firm mattress feels cushiony and comfortable, while also being supportive. I used to deal with lower back pain, and I've discovered my old mattress was way too soft and unsupportive.
Unboxing the Plushbeds Organic Latex Mattress
I loved that the Plushbeds mattress came right to my front door, but I'd be remiss to not mention that this mattress is heavy.
Each shopper has the choice of three heights: 9-inch, 10-inch, or 12-inch. I opted for the deepest mattress, which meant my mattress arrived in two parts: a core and pillowtop component.
The full mattress with a 12-inch top weighs 154 pounds, so I had to recruit a friend to help me get both boxes up the stairs.
It arrived in two separate boxes with both components wrapped in plastic. I found they could easily be unraveled with a pair of scissors. Each latex component came unwrapped, and you had to place the pillowtop onto the latex base before zipping the whole thing in the mattress cover.
While this was a relatively easy process, I do think it helped that my friend stuck around for the setup, too.
My experience with Plushbeds
I've already said it once, but I'll say it again: I love this mattress.
Along with ditching back pain, I also never feel hot while sleeping on my Plushbeds, which is a problem I commonly dealt with while sleeping on my old mattress. I attribute this to the pinholes spread along the latex surface, improving air circulation.
What's more, this mattress has pretty impressive edge support. I prefer to sleep near the edge of the bed, but I never feel like I'm going to roll off of it.
Plus, the pressure relief is super impressive for a medium-firm bed. I've actually balanced a glass of water on the mattress while watching TV, and it didn't spill.
Features I love on the Plushbeds Latex Mattress
Certifications
It gives me peace of mind to know that the latex, cotton and wool are organic, and that the mattress is free from harmful chemicals and resistant to allergens.
Handles
When your mattress weighs more than 100 pounds, handles can make a world of difference in the set up. It's a small detail, but it shows that brand is really paying attention to what a shopper needs.
The cover
The organic cotton and wool blend mattress cover is extremely soft. It not only feels breathable but feels extremely luxe underhand.
Other Plushbed Models
While I opted for the organic latex mattress, I know that latex is not for everyone. It has a bouncy, springy feeling that doesn't feel good for all sleeping positions. If you're not a latex fan but still want to take advantage of Plushbed's Black Friday deals, I recommend checking out the brand's other models;
Pillowtop Mattress (Signature Bliss): Instead of a latex foam core, the pillowtop mattress opts for encased coils. This swap reduces the firmness of the mattress to either a medium or medium-firm bed. Yet the mattress still boasts similar certifications as my organic mattress, including GOTS, GOLS, and Greenguard.
Available in sizes twin XL to California king, this bed starts at $2,949 but is currently on sale for $1,250 off.
Memory Foam Pillowtop Mattress (Arctic Bliss): Typically a swap from latex to memory foam means you start to loose important eco-certifications, but Plushbeds managed to create the world's first Greenguard-certified memory foam mattress. The hybrid model's patented memory foam has superior airflow, which reduces heat up to three times faster than competitors. And yes, it still has the brand's signature plush pillow-top.
Available in sizes twin XL to California king, this bed starts at $2,849 but is currently on sale for $1,250 off.
Plushbeds warranty & trial
If you're taking advantage of the Plushbed's Black Friday sale—and with prices like these, you really should be!—then you'll need to take note of a few things. Every Plushbed mattress comes with a 100-day trial period to ensure you've really found the mattress for your body needs.
Plus, each bed comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects. And thanks to the brand's emphasis on quality materials, I don't think you'll need to worry about that anytime soon.
The takeaway
I haven't slept this well in years since swapping over to Plushbed's Organic Latex Mattress. If you're on the hunt for a supportive, organic mattress that delivers on comfort, then I have our perfect match. Just be sure to place your order before the brand's epic Black Friday sale ends—and takes your $1,250 discount with it.
