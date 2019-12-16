How I'm Planting Roots & Staying Grounded During A Period Of Life Transition
Jenny Essig is a freelance video producer, content creator, and 200-hr registered yoga instructor. She is a graduate of The College of William and Mary with a B.A. in Comparative Communications. Jenny has produced television series and branded content for a variety of clients, including Netflix, Viceland, Animal Planet, and Cadillac.
December 16, 2019
While transitional phases can be a powerful tool for growth and learning, let's be real, the process can truly stink. Janea Brown has approached her own massive transition (and we mean massive) with grace and equanimity by prioritizing the things that ground her. In this episode of Lights Out, Janea shows us easy tips to give your transitional space some love and her approach to staying rooted during times of change.