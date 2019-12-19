mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

Hanging Monsteras & A 45-Year-Old Cactus Make This Urban Jungle One Of A Kind

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Holistic Home Tours with Bernd Reichler

Graphic by Bernd Reichler / Contributor

December 19, 2019

Bernd Reichler doesn't have any room for holiday decorations in his Munich, Germany, home, because every nook and cranny is filled with plants. Talk about problems we wouldn't mind having. Today on Holistic Home Tours, we're touring Reichler's green oasis in search of top tips for turning an ordinary apartment into a nurturing jungle.

How do you describe your design philosophy at home?

I would say plants, boho, and Oriental décor.

Holistic Home Tours with Bernd Reichler

Photo by Bernd Reichler / Contributor

Article continues below

What's the oldest thing in your home? Newest?

I have a lot of thrifted stuff in my home. My oldest thing is probably a 45-year-old cactus, and my newest things are three pillowcases I got from a friend who visited Morocco.

What noises can be heard in your home? What smells are there?

I live near the woods, so I can hear a lot of birds chirping in the morning. Some of my prayer plants can be heard when they lift their leaves in the morning too. And in the evening, you can hear my dog Emma's snoring!

The day after I water my plants, there's the smell of soil in the air. In summer, all my doors and windows are open, so there's a lot of fresh air in the apartment. I love to light up incense every now and then too.

Article continues below

What's the most sentimental thing hanging on your walls and what's the story behind it?

It's a drawing I made at the beginning of 2019. In my free time, I draw portraits with charcoal, and I made this one after I was reunited with a friend after a long time apart.

What's your favorite room in the house, and how do you use it?

My living room! I love to hang out in there, listen to music, have friends over for drinks. It's also where I draw and work since I work from home.

Holistic Home Tours with Bernd Reichler

Image by Bernd Reichler / Contributor

Article continues below

Does your home change at all with the seasons? Are you doing any special decorating around the holidays?

I love to decorate my balcony since it's the only space where I can put up seasonal decorations. All of my other rooms are full with plants, so there's no space left!

How does your home promote your health and wellness?

To me, a plant-filled home is comfortable and cozy after a long day of work. Taking care of my plants helps me relax easier and calm down. Having lots of plants also increases the humidity in my home, which I believe to be good for my skin and overall health.

Article continues below

What's your favorite part about coming home?

It depends on how long I was away. When it is longer than one week, I love to check on my plants and see if they grew any new leaves. If it was just for a day, my favorite part is getting in some clothes and having a cup of tea on my balcony or on the sofa.

Recreate the look.

Holistic Home Tours with Bernd Reichler

Graphic by Bernd Reichler / Contributor

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/plant-decor-tips-from-an-urban-jungle-in-munich-germany

Your article and new folder have been saved!