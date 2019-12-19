Hanging Monsteras & A 45-Year-Old Cactus Make This Urban Jungle One Of A Kind

I live near the woods, so I can hear a lot of birds chirping in the morning. Some of my prayer plants can be heard when they lift their leaves in the morning too. And in the evening, you can hear my dog Emma's snoring!

The day after I water my plants, there's the smell of soil in the air. In summer, all my doors and windows are open, so there's a lot of fresh air in the apartment. I love to light up incense every now and then too.