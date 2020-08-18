mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Boar's Head
PAID CONTENT FOR Boar's Head

Pizza Party Every Day with this Ham and Kale Flatbread

mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing By Chloe Schneider
Pizza Party Every Day with this Ham and Kale Flatbread

Image by svetikd / iStock

August 18, 2020 — 7:00 AM

Pizza is more than just a food, it’s an instant mood-booster. Fun to make, delicious to eat, and the kind of meal that the whole family can come together to make and enjoy. Basically, it’s exactly what we all need in 2020.

What’s more, when you DIY it, pizza can be a healthy, balanced meal that keeps your body happy too. After all, you’ve got your carbohydrates in a crust, sources of protein and fat in your toppings, and you can get creative with veggies to sneak those all-important micronutrients in. Plus, there are all those science-backed mental health benefits of eating a home-cooked meal with family or friends.

This DIY pizza recipe has been created to be kid-friendly, both in the making and the eating. It’s an interactive, fun way to teach your kids about nutrition while getting food on the table. To make things simple, we’ve used the Boar’s Head® Simplicity® range of meats and cheeses. These ready-made favorites are made from real ingredients that are minimally processed and contain no artificial ingredients, nitrates or nitrites, added hormones, or antibiotics. That’s something worth celebrating (with a pizza party, of course).

Ham and Kale Flatbread Pizza

Makes 2 Flatbreads

Ingredients

For the pizza sauce (makes ~3 cups, use and store the rest!)

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 6 oz. can tomato paste
  • ¾ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp dried basil
  • ½ tsp dried oregano
  • Freshly cracked black pepper to taste

For the flatbread and toppings

Shop This Recipe:

<p>Boar’s Head®&nbsp;Simplicity®&nbsp;All Natural* Uncured Ham</p>

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Ham

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Ham

<p>Boar’s Head®&nbsp;Simplicity®&nbsp;All Natural* Uncured Genoa Salame</p>

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Genoa Salame

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Genoa Salame

<p>Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Cheddar Cheese</p>

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Cheddar Cheese

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Cheddar Cheese

Method pizza sauce

Pizza Party Every Day with this Ham and Kale Flatbread

Image by hobo_018 / iStock

1. Add the olive oil and garlic to a pot and cook over medium heat until the garlic is soft and fragrant

2. Add crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, basil, oregano, and freshly cracked pepper to taste, then stir to combine

3. Cover the pot, and bring it to a simmer on medium heat, then reduce the heat to low, and let simmer for a further 20 minutes

Note: Whatever sauce you don’t use on your flatbread can be frozen for future use

Method Ham and Kale Flatbread Pizza

1. Lay your flatbreads on a flat surface, and top each with enough pizza sauce to cover the surface.

2. Sprinkle grated Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Cheddar Cheese over the top.

3. Distribute the Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Ham and Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Genoa Salame across the two flatbreads. Note: If you’re cooking for fussy kids, stick with ham only!

4. In a small bowl, combine chopped kale with olive oil and a pinch of salt, then massage the kale until it breaks down and feels soft.

5. Distribute kale evenly over the top of the pizza, followed by the sliced red peppers and olives. Note: Kale and olives are very optional – feel free to leave off or swap for kids.

6. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbling and enjoy!

Shop This Recipe:

<p>Boar’s Head®&nbsp;Simplicity®&nbsp;All Natural* Uncured Ham</p>

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Ham

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Ham

<p>Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Genoa Salame</p>

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Genoa Salame

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Genoa Salame

<p>Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Cheddar Cheese</p>

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Cheddar Cheese

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Cheddar Cheese

*No artificial ingredients, minimally processed

Advertisement
Chloe Schneider
Chloe Schneider mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing
Chloe Schneider is the VP of Brand and Integrated Marketing at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of South Wales. She has worked at many top publications and...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Best Time To Add Spices While Cooking For Optimal Flavor & Nutrition

Abby Moore
The Best Time To Add Spices While Cooking For Optimal Flavor & Nutrition
Food Trends

Attention, Vegans: You Can Now Get Oat Milk In Your Dunkin' Coffee

Eliza Sullivan
Attention, Vegans: You Can Now Get Oat Milk In Your Dunkin' Coffee
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Beauty

Ceramides Decline With Age & The Result? A Dry Complexion — Here's What To Do

Alexandra Engler
Ceramides Decline With Age & The Result? A Dry Complexion — Here's What To Do
Recovery

An Ironman Champion On The Supplement She Uses For Recovery

Alexandra Engler
An Ironman Champion On The Supplement She Uses For Recovery
Beauty

Uh-Oh, Need To Get Rid Of A Pimple ASAP? 9 Tips Straight From Derms

Alexandra Engler
Uh-Oh, Need To Get Rid Of A Pimple ASAP? 9 Tips Straight From Derms
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Get A Spa-Grade Shower Experience By Using Essential Oils: Here's How

Jamie Schneider
Get A Spa-Grade Shower Experience By Using Essential Oils: Here's How
Home

Where To Put Your Houseplants, A Room-By-Room Feng Shui Guide

Dana Claudat
Where To Put Your Houseplants, A Room-By-Room Feng Shui Guide
Friendships

Not Comfortable Going To A Wedding Right Now? How To Politely Decline

Abby Moore
Not Comfortable Going To A Wedding Right Now? How To Politely Decline
Integrative Health

This Generation Is More Likely To Have Cognitive Decline In Their Early 50s

Abby Moore
This Generation Is More Likely To Have Cognitive Decline In Their Early 50s
Love

Been Cooped Up With Your S.O.? You Might Want To Take A "Solomoon"

Sarah Regan
Been Cooped Up With Your S.O.? You Might Want To Take A "Solomoon"
Home

How An Ecotoxicologist Hand-Washes His Mask & Ensures It's Sanitized

Emma Loewe
How An Ecotoxicologist Hand-Washes His Mask & Ensures It's Sanitized
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/pizza-party-every-day-with-this-ham-and-kale-flatbread

Your article and new folder have been saved!