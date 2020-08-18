Pizza Party Every Day with this Ham and Kale Flatbread

Pizza is more than just a food, it’s an instant mood-booster. Fun to make, delicious to eat, and the kind of meal that the whole family can come together to make and enjoy. Basically, it’s exactly what we all need in 2020.
What’s more, when you DIY it, pizza can be a healthy, balanced meal that keeps your body happy too. After all, you’ve got your carbohydrates in a crust, sources of protein and fat in your toppings, and you can get creative with veggies to sneak those all-important micronutrients in. Plus, there are all those science-backed mental health benefits of eating a home-cooked meal with family or friends.
This DIY pizza recipe has been created to be kid-friendly, both in the making and the eating. It’s an interactive, fun way to teach your kids about nutrition while getting food on the table. To make things simple, we’ve used the Boar’s Head® Simplicity® range of meats and cheeses. These ready-made favorites are made from real ingredients that are minimally processed and contain no artificial ingredients, nitrates or nitrites, added hormones, or antibiotics. That’s something worth celebrating (with a pizza party, of course).
Ham and Kale Flatbread Pizza
Makes 2 Flatbreads
Ingredients
For the pizza sauce (makes ~3 cups, use and store the rest!)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes
- 1 6 oz. can tomato paste
- ¾ tsp salt
- 1 tsp dried basil
- ½ tsp dried oregano
- Freshly cracked black pepper to taste
For the flatbread and toppings
- 2 flatbreads of your choice (for example, pita, Gluten-Free flatbread, or naan)
- 6 slices Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Ham
- 6 slices Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Genoa Salame
- 1 cup grated Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Cheddar Cheese (from the service counter)
- 2 cups lightly packed kale, chopped into small pieces
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Pinch of salt
- ½ red pepper, thinly sliced
- ½ cup kalamata olives, sliced
Method pizza sauce
1. Add the olive oil and garlic to a pot and cook over medium heat until the garlic is soft and fragrant
2. Add crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, basil, oregano, and freshly cracked pepper to taste, then stir to combine
3. Cover the pot, and bring it to a simmer on medium heat, then reduce the heat to low, and let simmer for a further 20 minutes
Note: Whatever sauce you don’t use on your flatbread can be frozen for future use
Method Ham and Kale Flatbread Pizza
1. Lay your flatbreads on a flat surface, and top each with enough pizza sauce to cover the surface.
2. Sprinkle grated Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Cheddar Cheese over the top.
3. Distribute the Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Ham and Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Uncured Genoa Salame across the two flatbreads. Note: If you’re cooking for fussy kids, stick with ham only!
4. In a small bowl, combine chopped kale with olive oil and a pinch of salt, then massage the kale until it breaks down and feels soft.
5. Distribute kale evenly over the top of the pizza, followed by the sliced red peppers and olives. Note: Kale and olives are very optional – feel free to leave off or swap for kids.
6. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbling and enjoy!
*No artificial ingredients, minimally processed