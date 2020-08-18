Pizza Party Every Day with this Ham and Kale Flatbread

Pizza is more than just a food, it’s an instant mood-booster. Fun to make, delicious to eat, and the kind of meal that the whole family can come together to make and enjoy. Basically, it’s exactly what we all need in 2020.

What’s more, when you DIY it, pizza can be a healthy, balanced meal that keeps your body happy too. After all, you’ve got your carbohydrates in a crust, sources of protein and fat in your toppings, and you can get creative with veggies to sneak those all-important micronutrients in. Plus, there are all those science-backed mental health benefits of eating a home-cooked meal with family or friends.

This DIY pizza recipe has been created to be kid-friendly, both in the making and the eating. It’s an interactive, fun way to teach your kids about nutrition while getting food on the table. To make things simple, we’ve used the Boar’s Head® Simplicity® range of meats and cheeses. These ready-made favorites are made from real ingredients that are minimally processed and contain no artificial ingredients, nitrates or nitrites, added hormones, or antibiotics. That’s something worth celebrating (with a pizza party, of course).