Pizza Party Every Day with this Ham and Kale Flatbread

This DIY pizza recipe has been created to be kid-friendly, both in the making and the eating. It’s an interactive, fun way to teach your kids about nutrition while getting food on the table. To make things simple, we’ve used the Boar’s Head® Simplicity® range of meats and cheeses. These ready-made favorites are made from real ingredients that are minimally processed and contain no artificial ingredients, nitrates or nitrites, added hormones, or antibiotics. That’s something worth celebrating (with a pizza party, of course).