So the most effective way of keeping this from happening is to make sure your skin has adequate ceramide levels. There are two ways to do this: The first is using topicals, which can act as a superficial barrier. The second is with supplements, which help your body incorporate them naturally into the barrier.

"Research shows that when you take these things by mouth—and you don't need many milligrams of them—your body actually incorporates them into the skin," says Rountree.* In fact, science shows that ingesting them orally can offer those same skin-healing benefits as a prescription topical.* In another study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And finally, another notes that participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

Think of it this way: With supplements you can provide a more continuous stream of ceramides, naturally supporting reserves from the inside out.* And then? You don’t have to worry as much about topicals (although you should still always use a face moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated).