Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead 2 is a sequel to Joe's first film, which followed not only his transformation from obesity and ill health but mine, too. I was driving a truck for a living when I met Joe and eating a typical trucker's diet (which is all the crap you can imagine).

Spending all of my time alone on the road, I was tipping the scales at more than 400 pounds when I met this cheerful, friendly Australian guy in a truck-stop parking lot in Winslow, Arizona. Turns out, we had the same autoimmune disease, in addition to struggling with our weight.

By then, Joe had been doing what he called "Rebooting" for about 40 days—drinking nothing but fresh vegetable and fruit juice—and showed me pictures of what he had looked like two months earlier. It was like looking at a different person.

He walked me over to his SUV since it was time to get his "dinner" ready. In all of the years I spent driving a truck, I had never seen someone with a juicer in the back and bags full of produce. He was making something he called a Mean Green, which seemed to have more fresh vegetables in it than I had eaten all year and which looked suspiciously like liquid grass.

But I was so impressed with the difference between the pictures he had shown me and the guy standing in front of me that I asked if I could try some. Turns out, it didn't taste bad at all.

Before we parted company, Joe explained that he was just a regular guy—not a doctor or health expert—but that if I ever wanted to try it for myself, he would help me Reboot. He handed me his business card and sped off onto the highway.

Well, that card stayed tucked into the visor of my truck for months. Finally, at a terribly low point, I called him and left a voicemail, reminding him of our meeting and asking for help.

A few days later, Joe called me back and made good on his promise, one that he'd made to a complete stranger in a truck-stop parking lot. He jumped on a plane back to the States and put together a team of people who helped me lose more than 200 pounds by Rebooting, and my story made it into the movie.