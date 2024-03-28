My kids eat very well, but Benny, my firstborn, had the benefit of my exclusive attention when it came to his early meals—I made them as nutrient dense and clean as possible. As our family grew (and grew up), I realized my idealized meals weren’t always practical or popular across the household. Even if I had wanted to eat mostly simply prepared vegetables, sometimes my kids didn’t want that. Behold the power of a lettuce wrap! For children, there’s something exciting about being told to eat with your hands; and as a mom, I’m just thrilled that they enjoy lettuce leaves studded with shredded carrots and zucchini, lean chicken, and other good-for-them ingredients. Super-nutritious and kid-friendly, these are a win-win.