Perfume Changing Color Over Time? Here's What It Really Means

From this perspective, it might be a red flag if your fragrance stays the same shade for its whole life. As is the case with ultra-processed food, suspiciously shelf-stable perfume probably contains chemicals and preservatives. One of the top synthetics to be wary of is a category known as phthalates, which are known endocrine disrupters that can extend the shelf life of scents.

While you won't find these listed on a label, they can be lumped into the "fragrance" umbrella. According to the U.S. FDA, individual ingredients in fragrances don't have to be disclosed on the label since they can be considered trade secrets. When you see "parfum" or "fragrance” listed on the label, keep this in mind and dig a little deeper.

"Look for information specifying that the fragrance is derived from essential oils, absolutes, etc. Beware of the term 'nature identical'—it means it's an aroma chemical found in nature but synthesized in a lab," cautions Krystal Quinn Castro of California-based perfume brand Los Feliz Botanicals.

And let this wonky loophole be a lesson for the next time you're in the market for a new scent: Shapiro recommends looking for one that is compliant with the rules around the world, not just in the notoriously lax U.S. market, and certified safe by a reputable source, such as the International Fragrance Association.

Moral of the story: Judge a perfume not by its color but by its ingredient list and certifications.