Social Fitnessing: The Perfect 2020 Mother's Day Gifts That Let Us Move Together

This Mother's Day, your annual brunch and spring stroll may be put on pause, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to celebrate and move with your favorite woman. At mbg, we're upgrading the now standard (and sometimes stale) Zoom call by putting Moms in motion and connecting through activity from a distance. We've got the "social fitnessing" gifts that will make you and your mom feel good together, outside in and inside out. Here come the endorphins!

Creative Exercise: In a quarantine era, it's just as important to keep your creative juices flowing! There's no better way to activate your inner artist than a floral arranging class with NYC's very own Flower Girl founder, Denise Procaro. Sign up, get your supplies in the mail, and create something that will keep a smile on your face in the days to come. When it's rainy and there's nowhere to go, your floral bouquet will brighten your day.

Fitbit Inspire: For the Mom that moves and shakes but keeps her wrist low-key, the slim and stylish Fitbit Inspire is perfect. She'll get all the motivation she needs and can take advantage of the free three-month trial of Fitbit Premium. First, celebrate Mother's Day, then celebrate meeting and exceeding the family fitness goals you set on your devices.

Mental Sweat: Keep Mom's synapses firing with a MasterClass Mother's Day gift! Nothing bonds people more than trying something for the first time together. Purchase passes for you both, and experiment with anything from Mexican cooking to storytelling, poker playing to video production; the choice is hers!