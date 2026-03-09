Transitions Are Hard On Everyone, But Especially Kids — Here's How To Help Them Deal
The age old adage says change is hard. It can be especially tricky for children, as most of them thrive off some level of structure and routine.
Micro shifts (like leaving the house for school or going from play time to bedtime) or larger shifts (like starting in a new school or neighborhood) are challenging because it requires them to go from something known and predictable to something unknown and therefore scary.
Anything unknown, prompts us to feel a loss of control—many children already defer so much power to adult authority figures, that more losses in autonomy can also be infuriating. They are not alone: As adults, we too seek predictability, because it feels safe.
And yet, the more we expand our ability to be with the things we cannot change and try new experiences, the less we suffer in those transition moments. Here, I explain how you can help kids feel more comfortable in those times of change.
Why transitions are challenging
Transitions are difficult because as we leave one thing and enter another—a new season, a new school, a new house—we have to give up something (security) in order to enter a new phase (positive or negative possibility).
From winter, we might give up alone time, to enter a more outward and social energy of spring. When having a new baby, we may have to give up solitude for togetherness and constant dependency. Even the best changes often bring up a mix of anxiety and grief.
A young child may experience this acutely, when he has to stop having fun playing with his parents and get dressed for school. While his tears and tantrum might be hard to tend to when we need to get out the door, they make sense—he is losing the connection and safety of that moment for the unpredictable twists and turns of the school day.
Here are 4 considerations for how to make transitions more smoothly.
Normalize and name the anxiety, grief and fear
These emotions are characteristic of most new experiences. Consider your first day of work; while you may have been happy to have a job, you also might have been scared about if your boss would like you or if you would be good at it.
Trying to convince our kids that they should feel something else (i.e.,“Don’t be scared, you’re so good at making new friends!") can sometimes make the transitory period worse, as it invalidates their current emotions. Anything that convinces someone out of the state they are in often makes them feel misunderstood, and ignites a stronger pushback.
Instead, it can be helpful to name the emotion. Try saying something like, “it seems like you’re feeling really angry about starting a new afterschool." Then give it permission, acknowledging that “it’s totally ok to feel angry about this, it’s a big deal.”
Elicit the emotion, rather than fight against it.
Spend time orienting to the “end” of one chapter
Once the peak of the emotions have passed (say, maybe later that day or even week) spend some time paying attention to the ending together.
Ask about...
- What will your kid will miss about the former experience/person/season/team/class?
- What was their favorite moment(s)?
- How do they felt in those moments?
We tend to rush through endings, because they are painful, but the most effective way to move through them is to slow down.
When I grieve someone or something, I print out photos to remind myself of the person and experience, so I can be prompted to get in touch with the feeling. This level of respect for loss is what children are asking for, and the more willing we are to meet them there, the less scary the change will be for them.
Don’t protect from the hard stuff, but prepare for it
Many parents have a hard time allowing their children to feel negative emotions. It’s easier to want them to be “happy,” because when they experience sadness or anger, we have to feel it too. Or at least make space for their big emotion.
But if we don’t allow them to experience these emotions, they won’t be able to confidently feel them as they get older. Change and the losses that come with transitions are a normal part of life—allowing our kids to be angry that vacation ended, but still requiring them to go to school, allows them to borrow confidence from us.
In essence: by making space for the emotion but still promoting new experiences, we are saying “your emotions are valid, and I trust that you can weather this next chapter.”
Anticipate the changes beforehand
If there is a change we know is coming, I like to prepare children for this change by talking about it in advance. As adults, we sometimes prefer to “surprise” our kids with these changes because we don’t want to upset them beforehand. For deeply feeling kids, this may make the transition harder because they will feel very out of control in the moment.
So for example, when my 4-year-old daughter was starting a new after school program, a few weeks before it began I told her about the change, allowed her to ask questions, express her anger and her fear, and then supported her in resourcing. We painted worry stones beforehand, picked a transition object (a stuffed animal) to bring along to comfort her, and named that it would probably feel scary for a while—not because it is bad, but because it is new.
Our nervous systems don’t like new things, but we must experience new things in order to learn and grow. Once we take the risk to try something new, it becomes easier once it is more familiar. Navigating hard moments and seeing that we are ok on the other side, gives us confidence to be able to do it again and again.
The takeaway
Transitions are hard because they require our kids to leave something familiar behind for something new and unknown on the other side. Allowing the negative emotions to exist, normalizing them, and still holding the truth that life continues and we must weather the change together, helps build resilience and emotional capacity.