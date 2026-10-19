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Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 Review: Are They Really The Most Comfortable Design?
Living next to an 8-story construction site destroyed my sleep. My mornings started with grinding, sawing, and welding right outside my apartment, courtesy of a crew that apparently believes 7 a.m. is the perfect time for power tools.
Enter the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2. Designed specifically for sleep, these tiny earbuds combine a noise-isolating fit with built-in sounds that help mask everything from construction to snoring. Better yet, their low-profile design promises something most traditional earbuds can't: enough comfort to wear all night, even for side sleepers.
I tested them for a month to see whether they could help me sleep through the chaos outside my window. I was especially curious about how well their noise-masking technology worked in a real-world setting—and whether the buds would stay comfortable from bedtime until morning.
What are Ozlo Sleepbuds?
Founded in 2022 by former Bose engineers, Ozlo makes wireless earbuds designed specifically for sleep. Rather than relying on active noise cancellation, the Sleepbuds combine a snug silicone seal with sound masking. Steady background sounds, like white noise, rain, or ocean waves, help make unpredictable noises from traffic, construction, or a snoring partner less noticeable.
But noise masking is only part of the appeal. Through the Ozlo app, you can stream podcasts or meditations as you wind down, then set the earbuds to switch to sleep sounds when you fall asleep or after a timer runs out.
Other features include a private in-ear alarm, a Phone-Free mode that lets you listen to downloaded sleep sounds without an active Bluetooth connection to your phone, and sleep tracking that measures metrics like sleep duration and consistency. Plus, up to 14 hours of battery life means the buds are designed to last from bedtime until morning.
How I Tested The Ozlo Sleepbuds 2
Two things made me an especially good candidate for testing sleep earbuds. First, I'm a side sleeper with sensitive ears. I can't even wear regular AirPods for an hour without the hard exterior causing discomfort, so finding earbuds I could comfortably wear overnight seemed like a stretch.
Then there's the construction. With an active building site right outside my apartment, I've spent the past year dealing with early-morning noise that's taken a noticeable toll on my sleep.
For the past month, I wore the Ozlo Sleepbuds to bed to see how they held up in both situations. I paid particular attention to how comfortable they felt after hours of side sleeping, whether their sound masking made construction noise less disruptive, and how well they fit into my usual bedtime routine.
What to expect from Ozlo Sleepbuds 2
What sets the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 apart from traditional earbuds is how they're designed to work with your sleep routine. You can drift off listening to your favorite podcast, transition to soothing sounds that help mask nighttime disruptions, and wake up to a private alarm that won't disturb your partner.
And unlike most earbuds, they're designed to stay comfortable through all of it—even if you sleep on your side.
Here's a closer look at the features that make these earbuds different.
Noise masking that minimizes disruptions
Unlike traditional noise-canceling earbuds, Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 combine passive noise isolation with adaptive sound masking. Silicone tips create a seal that reduces outside noise, while a library of 60+ sleep sounds and soundscapes helps mask disruptions like snoring, traffic, and construction.
Audio that adapts to your sleep
Stream podcasts, audiobooks, or meditations from apps like Spotify, Audible, and Calm. A built-in accelerometer detects when you've fallen asleep, automatically switching from streaming audio to noise-masking sounds. You can also set a timer to control the transition.
Designed for side sleepers
At just 11 mm tall and 1.6 grams per earbud, the Sleepbuds 2 have an ultra-low profile designed to minimize pressure against your pillow. Each bud measures 17 mm wide and 12 mm deep without the silicone tip, and four tip sizes help you find a comfortable, secure fit.
A private built-in alarm
The built-in in-ear alarm wakes you without disturbing your partner. Set it through the Ozlo app and hear it directly through your earbuds instead of your phone's speakers.
Built-in sleep tracking
The Sleepbuds 2 do more than help you sleep—they also offer insights into your nighttime habits. Ozlo's Sleep Patterns feature tracks sleep duration and consistency, while sensors in the Smart Case monitor environmental factors like noise, light, and temperature.
The goal is to help you spot patterns between your sleep and your surroundings. For example, you can see whether changes in bedroom noise or temperature coincide with nights when you're getting less rest.
It's a useful addition for anyone interested in optimizing their sleep environment, though the data is best viewed as a guide to your habits rather than a clinical assessment of sleep quality.
All-night battery life
The Sleepbuds 2 deliver up to 14 hours of playback, with another two to three charges stored in the USB-C charging case. They also support Bluetooth 5.3 and a Bluetooth Disabled mode, so you can listen to stored sleep sounds without an active Bluetooth connection overnight.
My real-world test: sleeping through construction noise
My nights settled into a simple rhythm. I'd put the earbuds in, cue up the ocean waves track, and let its slow, rolling sound give my mind something easy to follow. Most nights, I was asleep before I'd had time to replay the day.
But what surprised me most was how comfortable the earbuds felt. As a side sleeper with sensitive ears, I typically can't wear regular AirPods for more than an hour before the hard plastic starts causing discomfort. The Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 were a completely different experience.
Their ultra-slim design sits close to the ear, so I could rest my head against my pillow without feeling the usual pressure. The soft silicone tips created a snug seal without feeling overly tight, and the earbuds were so lightweight that I often forgot I was wearing them. Even after a full night of sleeping on my side, I wasn't waking up with sore ears or reaching to pull them out for relief.
Of course, comfort only matters so much if the earbuds can't keep noise from waking you up.
The real test came in the morning, once the crew started up. For staying asleep, the passive seal combined with the white noise track did the work. The grinding and sawing didn't vanish, but they blurred into the background instead of snapping me awake.
Over the month, my wake-up time drifted from a hard 7 a.m. to somewhere between 7:30 and 7:45. That's 30 to 45 extra minutes of sleep on mornings that used to start with power tools.
A surprising perk: Phone-Free mode
Phone-Free mode (also called Bluetooth Disabled mode) was an unexpected perk, especially for anyone mindful of EMF exposure. Ten minutes after you remove the earbuds from their Smart Case, the Bluetooth radios automatically shut off, eliminating ongoing Bluetooth transmissions while built-in sleep sounds continue playing from onboard memory. Even your alarm still works.
It's a thoughtful feature for anyone looking to minimize unnecessary wireless exposure overnight without sacrificing their sleep routine.
Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 pros and cons
- All-night comfort for side sleepers with slimmest profile on market
- Effective masking of construction noise in my testing
- Automatic transition from streaming to sleep sounds
- Phone-free mode to reduce EMF exposure
- Longest battery life on market (compared to Soundcore and Airpods Pro)
- Expensive at $279
- Won't completely eliminate loud noises
|Feature
|Spec
|How it held up in my testing
|Price
|$279
|Worth it for me as a side sleeper
|Noise control
|Passive seal plus masking sounds, no ANC
|Kept construction noise from waking me
|Built-in sounds
|Stored on the earbuds, including ocean waves and white noise
|Ocean waves to fall asleep, white noise to stay asleep
|Streaming
|Optimized for podcasts, music, and meditations
|Used for meditations on racing-mind nights
|Sleep handoff
|Switches to built-in sounds once you're asleep
|No more 2 a.m. wake-ups from the next episode
|Battery
|14 hours
|Covered every full night
|Phone-Free mode
|Bluetooth shuts off 10 minutes after leaving the Smart Case
|Sounds and alarm kept working
|Alarm
|Private, runs on an internal real-time clock
|Works without a phone connection
|Fit
|Small, lightweight, low-profile
|Forgot they were in, no soreness
Who the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 are best for
Side sleepers have the most to gain. The Sleepbuds 2 were the first earbuds I could comfortably wear all night—a major improvement over the AirPods I typically abandon after an hour.
They're also a smart option for light sleepers dealing with unpredictable noise, whether that's early-morning construction, street sounds, or a snoring partner. Rather than eliminating every sound, Ozlo's masking technology makes these disruptions less noticeable.
Couples may find them especially useful. Each person can customize their own sleep sounds, while a private in-ear alarm lets you wake up without disturbing your partner. That makes them a practical solution for different sleep schedules, snoring, and other nighttime disturbances.
And for anyone mindful of EMF exposure, Phone-Free mode offers the option to disable Bluetooth transmissions overnight without sacrificing sleep sounds or alarms.
Who should skip them? If you're primarily trying to block a steady, low-frequency hum, ANC headphones may be more effective. And if you already sleep comfortably with traditional earbuds, Ozlo's compact design may be less of a selling point.
The verdict: are the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 worth $279
For side sleepers, absolutely. The Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 are the first earbuds I've worn comfortably all night, every night, for an entire month. That alone makes them my pick for the best earbuds for sleeping on your side.
But comfort isn't the only reason I'd recommend them. With construction starting outside my window at 7 a.m., the Sleepbuds helped me sleep an additional 30 to 45 minutes most mornings. The combination of passive noise isolation and sound masking didn't eliminate the power tools, but it made them much easier to sleep through.
At $279, they're certainly an investment. But for anyone regularly losing sleep to noise they can't control, the combination of comfort, customizable audio, and all-night battery life makes them worth considering.
FAQ
Does white noise actually help you sleep?
The research is mixed. A systematic review of 38 studies found some studies showed continuous noise helped sleep while others showed it disrupted it, and the researchers rated the overall evidence as weak.
Is Bluetooth near your head overnight a concern?
Current measurements are reassuring. A measurement study of smart home devices using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi found their electromagnetic field levels were typically far below 1% of human exposure safety standards. Phone-Free mode is simply an option for anyone who prefers no wireless signal while they sleep.
The takeaway
After losing sleep to construction, I finally found a way to make my mornings a little quieter. The Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 didn't eliminate the noise outside my window, but they helped me sleep through it—and, just as importantly, stayed comfortable all night. For a side sleeper who can't tolerate traditional earbuds, that's a pretty compelling combination.