New Research Reveals an Overlooked Link Between ADHD and Chronic Pain
If you struggle with chronic pain that isn't responsive to conventional treatments, you may have long suspected there might be something deeper going on.
New research confirms this, revealing that chronic pain is intimately linked with ADHD. And the connection might not be what you expect. ADHD traits appear to intensify pain through psychological pathways like anxiety, depression, and negative thought patterns.
What the research found
The new study led by researchers at the University of Tokyo found that ADHD-related traits were 2.4 times more common in chronic pain patients than in the general population. It involved nearly 1,000 patients being treated at specialized pain centers across Japan. Researchers examined how often ADHD- and autism-related traits were present in this population and how those traits related to pain severity.
ADHD-related traits were significantly more common in chronic pain patients, and those traits were closely linked to how severe the pain was. But the connection wasn't direct. Instead, ADHD traits appeared to impact how people perceive pain through increased anxiety, depression, and negative ways of thinking about pain.
Dr. Satoshi Kasahara from the University of Tokyo Hospital based this research based on his everyday clinical experience. In a press release, he explained how clinicians frequently encounter patients with chronic pain who do not respond well to conventional treatments and, among these patients, many show characteristics commonly seen in ADHD, such as inattention, hyperactivity or impulsivity, and difficulties with emotional regulation.
Why this connection has been missed
If ADHD traits are so common in chronic pain patients, why hasn't this been recognized before? The answer lies in how both conditions are typically diagnosed and treated.
Many adults with ADHD are undiagnosed. ADHD is often thought of as a childhood condition, and adults who have it may not recognize the signs in themselves. Even when they seek help for issues like chronic pain, ADHD often doesn't come to mind in diagnosis.
Meanwhile, chronic pain treatment has historically focused on physical health, using medications, procedures, and interventions targeting the body. The idea that neurological traits like ADHD could be contributing to pain severity has never been a standard part of the conversation.
But this study points to a missed opportunity for treating these conditions in tandem. A positive or negative ADHD diagnosis may help narrow down avenues for treatment for chronic pain patients who aren't getting relief from conventional approaches.
Pain isn't just physical
These findings support a broader shift in how scientists understand chronic pain. Pain is not merely physical in nature: mental and neurological traits may play a larger role than previously thought.
For people with ADHD-related traits, the connection to chronic pain appears to work through psychological factors. Anxiety amplifies the brain's threat response. Depression can lower pain thresholds. And negative thought patterns, like catastrophizing or ruminating, can make pain feel inescapable.
This doesn't mean the pain isn't real. It just means the physical component is only part of the picture, and that mental health care may open up new avenues for treatment.
What this means for treatment
If ADHD-related traits are contributing to chronic pain, then addressing those traits could help reduce pain severity.
Approaches such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and rehabilitation programs that include exercise have been widely used and are considered effective in improving anxiety, depression, and negative ways of thinking about pain, which in turn can help reduce chronic pain, Kasahara explained.
He also noted that some patients with ADHD-related traits may not fully recognize these traits themselves, which can contribute to difficulties in daily life and interpersonal relationships. In such cases, helping patients understand their own characteristics and learn how to better manage their behavior may play an important role in treatment.
The takeaway
Chronic pain is complex, and there's rarely a single solution. But understanding the full picture, including the role your brain plays in how you experience pain, is a step toward finding relief. If you're living with chronic pain that hasn't responded to conventional treatments, this research offers a new lens. It's worth considering whether ADHD or other mental health traits could be playing a role.
Talking to your doctor about mental health concerns is always a good idea, especially for those noticing patterns like difficulty focusing, impulsivity, or emotional dysregulation alongside your pain. It's worth exploring whether ADHD or other mental health traits could be playing a role, and considering mental health treatment as a step toward finding relief.