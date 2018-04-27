Outdoor Voices Just Reinvented Running Apparel - And We Can't Get Enough

Sometimes all you need is the right fit to motivate you to get out and run, which is where Outdoor Voices come in!

The Austin-based company has uniquely positioned itself in the world of activewear as a community-first brand that infuses a sense of humor, fun and ease in working out and their new Running collection is no exception.

This is the brand’s first technical capsule collection and is designed specifically with running in mind. For Outdoor Voices founder Tyler Haney, running is a fluid form of movement that invites everyone to participate in one way or another. “Running is an incredibly accessible activity. There's not a membership fee or set times you can go, and it's impactful whether you're moving for 20 minutes or setting out to run 10 miles.”

From functionality to fit, the collection is pretty much a runner’s dream. The Running line includes pieces like shorts and skorts made with quick-drying liners, performance-first bras, lightweight tees and tanks, plus a cushioned running shoe with styles for both men and women. It’s worth mentioning that the brand’s take on the classic skort is runner's fantasy: a stylized piece with functional elements that make any sort of activity fun, stress-free and easy. Double points for the skort’s flat seams that prevent chafing from ruling your workout.