Outdoor Voices Just Reinvented Running Apparel - And We Can't Get Enough

Sometimes all you need is the right fit to motivate you to get out and run, which is where Outdoor Voices come in!
The Austin-based company has uniquely positioned itself in the world of activewear as a community-first brand that infuses a sense of humor, fun and ease in working out and their new Running collection is no exception.
This is the brand’s first technical capsule collection and is designed specifically with running in mind. For Outdoor Voices founder Tyler Haney, running is a fluid form of movement that invites everyone to participate in one way or another. “Running is an incredibly accessible activity. There's not a membership fee or set times you can go, and it's impactful whether you're moving for 20 minutes or setting out to run 10 miles.”
From functionality to fit, the collection is pretty much a runner’s dream. The Running line includes pieces like shorts and skorts made with quick-drying liners, performance-first bras, lightweight tees and tanks, plus a cushioned running shoe with styles for both men and women. It’s worth mentioning that the brand’s take on the classic skort is runner's fantasy: a stylized piece with functional elements that make any sort of activity fun, stress-free and easy. Double points for the skort’s flat seams that prevent chafing from ruling your workout.
The Key Bra provides support with a high neckline to cut down on the bounce and keep you cool for all your sweaty endeavors. The bra has a convenient hidden storage compartment for stashing items like headphones and cards while on the move.
The collection also features t-shirts and tanks that are lightweight and breathable, to keep you cool during your high intensity activity. Made from EcoMesh fabric that pulls sweat from the skin, the t-shirts are practically every mover’s dream come true.
They’ve partnered with HOKA ONE ONE to add a tonal hue twist to the shoe company’s popular Clifton 4 running shoe. The cushioned and lightweight sneakers paired with the classic colorful pieces from the brand are great for people who run marathons and for people who run for fun.
Comfortable? Check? Functional? Check? Sustainable? Super check. We’re practically loading our carts with the whole selection — now available online.