Our Staffers Tested Seed’s DS-01 Daily Synbiotic: Their Thoughts
At mindbodygreen, knowing everything—everything!—about supplements is just part of the gig. Our editors, reporters, and staffers spend their days reading clinical trials, interviewing top experts, and analyzing ingredient labels. Naturally, we tend to be a discerning bunch when it comes to what we take ourselves.
Gut health is one area where we pay particularly close attention. Research continues to link the gut microbiome to overall digestion comfort, immune function, skin health, and more. Because of that broad influence, we see the microbiome as one of the most foundational places to invest in long-term health.
Yes, we're talking about probiotics.
One of the most popular options on the market is Seed’s DS-01® Daily Synbiotic, an innovative prebiotic and probiotic supplement that’s considered to be the No. 1 digestive health probiotic.ˆ
Who better to weigh in than our own staff? We asked members of the mindbodygreen team to share their experiences with Seed’s DS-01® Daily Synbiotic—including one staffer who has taken it for three years and running.
“DS-01® Daily Synbiotic is great for anyone interested in improving their gut health, amongst many other benefits. The formulation, ingredients, testing standards, and monthly delivery are what drew me to choosing Seed as my daily option,” said our staffer. “I felt and saw additional benefits outside of just bloating, digestion, and regularity, which is what made me continue to take Seed and why I still take it today.”°
Below, we break down the science behind the formula, what benefits it’s designed to support, and how our team incorporates it into their routines.
The science behind Seed’s DS-01® Daily Synbiotic
Many products contain only single strains, lack meaningful research behind them, or struggle to survive the journey through the digestive system. Seed’s DS-01® Daily Synbiotic was designed to address those challenges.
Robust formula design
The formula contains 24 scientifically studied probiotic strains selected to support digestive health.° Not commonly found in foods, yogurt, or beverages, these are strains you’re likely not getting anywhere else. These strains are also paired with a non-fiber polyphenol prebiotic, which provides support for key microbes in the gut.°
“I was recommended to take this probiotic by a functional medicine practitioner,” said one mbg health writer. “I was excited she recommended this probiotic because I knew how it combined so many strains of probiotics to provide comprehensive gut support.”°
Scientific rigor
Seed DS-01® Daily Synbiotic is clinically validated in the largest clinical trial for a probiotic on bloating and gas in healthy adults°µ, with additional dose-matched studies supporting the individual strains included in the formula.
“I was so happy to see there were randomized controlled trials backing up that product, which made me even more inclined to use them,” said one mbg health editor.
This level of testing is still relatively uncommon in the supplement space, which is one reason the product has drawn attention among health professionals, like mindbodygreen staffers.
Smart delivery system
One of the most distinctive features of the product is its ViaCap® delivery system. This innovative design allows nutrients to be released throughout the GI tract.
The non-fiber polyphenol prebiotic outer capsule is activated in the upper GI tract to feed key microbes, while the probiotic inner is engineered to survive digestion and deliver a potent dose of 24 strains to the colon, where live bacteria are needed to support digestion and gut health.*°
High quality control standards
When you’re taking a supplement every day, quality control and transparency become just as important as the ingredients themselves. Seed designed the supplement with strict ingredient and manufacturing standards, which helps ensure both purity and consistency.
The capsules are vegan and the finished product is also tested for common allergens and contaminants, including gluten, dairy, and soy.
“I have a few food sensitivities—gluten and cow’s milk, for example—so I appreciated that this product was able to combine so many probiotics without me worrying about it triggering any issues,” said one mbg health writer.
Beyond allergens, Seed also screens for environmental contaminants such as heavy metals, and is Prop 65 compliant, reflecting an additional layer of safety testing.
What benefits you can expect from taking Seed’s DS-01® Daily Synbiotic
One of the main reasons people consider probiotics is because of digestive concerns. According to a survey published by The American Journal of Gastroenterology, nearly two-thirds of adults report at least one digestive symptom in a given week—and bloating and irregularity are among the most common.
Formulated to target root causes of digestive distress, Seed DS-01® Daily Synbiotic is clinically shown1 to improve regularity, reduce bloating, and alleviate gas.°
“I experienced less bloating and improved regularity. My overall digestion felt optimized,” noted one mbg health editor.°
- Digestive comfort and regularity. Clinically shown to support more frequent regular bowel movements.°
- Reduced bloating and gas. Reduces bloating's impact in day-to-day life in just 1 week** and alleviates gas.° In a clinical trial1, 72% of DS-01 participants reported never or rarely feeling bloated.°
- Ease occasional constipation. Clinically shown to ease discomfort from occasional constipation.° In a clinical trial1, nearly 80% of DS-01® participants reported hardly any discomfort due to constipation.°
But it goes beyond digestion. A healthy gut microbiome is the foundation for whole body health and sustaining overall well-being. Seed DS-01® Daily Synbiotic’s benefits extend past the gut:
- Skin health. Over time, the prebiotic supports skin appearance, including reduction in the appearance of wrinkles.††°
- Supported systemic health. A supported microbiome is associated with a balanced immune response and even supports micronutrient synthesis.††°
Plus, the research indicates you’ll feel some of the differences pretty quickly—and with continued use, will see sustained results.
- Day 1: Delivers beneficial bacteria
- Week 1: Reduces bloating's impact in day-to-day life and rumblings in the gut**°
- Week 2: Promotes regularity and more comfortable bowel movements††°
- Week 4: Provides relief from bloating and alleviates gas°
- Week 6: Reduces discomfort from occasional constipation°
Our staffers can confirm.
“I noticed a difference pretty soon after starting DS-01. I remember feeling the bloating disappear quickly and feeling like my bowel movements were more on schedule than they had been—two issues I was hoping to improve. I’d say these changes occurred in the first two weeks of taking it daily,” said one mbg health editor. “I felt like my overall digestion became more efficient and productive.”°
How Seed’s DS-01® Daily Synbiotic can fit into your overall routine
Even the best probiotic works best as part of a broader approach to gut health.
At mindbodygreen, we often talk about the microbiome as an ecosystem that responds to everyday lifestyle choices. The foods we eat, the quality of our sleep, our everyday stress levels, and even how often we move our bodies all influence the composition of our gut bacteria.
Along with taking a high-quality probiotic, mbg’s in-house RD recommends incorporating other microbiome-supportive habits, such as:
- Eating a wide range of fiber-rich plant foods. Variety is key. Research suggests that aiming for around 30 different types of plants a week, including fruits, vegetables, herbs, and nuts.
- Prioritizing sleep and stress management, both of which can influence the health of the gut microbiome.
- Staying physically active, as research shows movement has a positive impact on the diversity of the gut microbiome.
°Seed DS-01® Daily Synbiotic is designed to be taken daily, making it an easy addition to a consistent routine. If you are prone to digestive sensitivity, start with one capsule for the first three days. When ready, progress to the full dose of two capsules per day, or follow the acclimation protocol advised by your healthcare practitioner.
The verdict: Worth a spot in your routine
Supplements earn our attention only when they combine thoughtful formulation, rigorous testing, and meaningful research.° Seed DS-01® Daily Synbiotic checks all our boxes.
“I would definitely recommend this to a friend looking for a probiotic. It was recommended to me by a health practitioner, and I think it’s great for anyone looking to take more control over their gut health,” said one mbg health writer.°
For readers looking to support digestive balance while investing in gut health, Seed DS-01® Daily Synbiotic is a supplement our editors feel confident recommending as part of a well-rounded wellness routine.°
ˆSource: SPINS, Combined Amazon + Target Sales data, Last 24 weeks ending in January 2026.
*Based on a [in vitro] study conducted in SHIME®
µas of February 2026
**for individuals with mild to moderately bothersome bloating
††Data derived from ingredient-level clinical research