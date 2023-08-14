The Only Nutrition App I've Tried That Makes Food Tracking Feel Good

I figured that working with a nutrition app would lend insight, and Lifesum goes above and beyond in that regard. What surprised me was that this app is a spark of joy. I had fun figuring out my Life Score, striving toward my nutrition goals, and choosing a custom meal plan. Because of that, the app fits right into my ethos that food should always feel good. By making healthy eating more simple, I've even found myself more passionate about food. And trust me, I did not think that was possible!