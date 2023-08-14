The Only Nutrition App I've Tried That Makes Food Tracking Feel Good

There's no getting between me and my love for food. Not just because of taste and the occasional flaky pastry but because food provides me fuel to do what I love. It's a language of celebration with loved ones, a way to connect to the earth, and a means of showing my body gratitude. Food is powerful, and I believe it should always feel good.

At the same time, cultivating a positive relationship with food has been a long road. It has taken years of trial and error to figure out what healthy eating means to me—and really, that's ongoing. But what I know for sure is that healthy eating is easily the most important aspect of feeling my best. Nutrition is the key to energy, inspiration, mood, and so much more… But that doesn't make it easy, amiright?