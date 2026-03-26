Now, take a small clean eye-shadow brush and a powder foundation (this can be loose or pressed, whatever you have). Swirl your eye-shadow brush until you pick up a medium amount of powder and the tap that over your pimple. This step is crucial for a few reasons: First, you're setting the concealer so it stays longer. Second, you're mattifying the area so you're absorbing any excess oil or shine. Finally, and most importantly, you're blurring the area with the powder so you're less likely to see the raised zit. See, with inflamed acne, even if you cover up the pimple, you may still notice it because of texture changes. However, by burying the area, these don't seem as harsh.