3 One-On-One Ways To Nurture & Deepen Your Adult Friendships

Now that you've decided to be intentional about fostering one-on-one connections and you have plans to keep things simple, how can you ensure the night ends with both parties feeling rejuvenated?

Leave the surface-level conversations at the door, sis! You know, those conversations that bear no fruit. Those conversations that are filled with fluffy questions and fake laughs. Well, they were not invited and are not welcome to your ladies' night.

I'm not saying to hang up your handmade "registered therapist" sign and get to work, but so much beauty and life happen when we go deeper.

Asking your friend how their family is doing, getting an update about the goals they mentioned, and seeing if there's anything you could be holding them accountable for are all great ways to nourish your friendship. Why do the bare minimum when you can encourage each other to truly thrive?

I'm encouraging you to take these tips and run with them. They are simple, affordable, and fun ways to continue living a full life with the amazing people around you. You got this!