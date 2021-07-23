Why This Year's Olympic Games Will Be The Most Sustainable Yet

Today's Olympics opening ceremony, which kicks off just before 7 a.m. EST, will look very different from celebrations past. Right away, you'll notice that the stands of the Tokyo stadium are nearly empty, there are fewer officials than usual, and athletes are donning face masks.

But other features will be easier to miss—like the Olympic torch constructed not from new materials, but aluminum waste extracted from temporary housing built in the aftermath of Japan's 2011 earthquake and tsunami. This emphasis on reusing materials is one of a few ways the organizers of this year's Olympics want to lower the game's notoriously high environmental impact in the wake of the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 crisis has served to remind humanity of the importance of a sustainable society, where the environmental, social, and economic dimensions of our world exist in harmony," The Tokyo Organizing Committee writes in a pre-games sustainability report. Here are a few of the sustainable touches you can expect to see in the weeks ahead: