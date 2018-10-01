mindbodygreen

Close banner
Spirituality

Monthly Horoscope: Your Complete Astrological Forecast For October

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Monthly Horoscope: Your Complete Astrological Forecast For October

Photo by Jimmy Chang x mbg Creative

October 1, 2018

Peace, love, and…discord? October, which is usually a season to come together, could threaten to pull us apart. At least, it could if we don't work out our differences and clear up the resentments that have been silently brewing. Understanding the cosmic landscape of this month will help us clear that path…but a walk through our own shadows may be part of the journey.

As per usual, the Sun will make its annual trek through Libra, the sign of cooperation and partnership, until October 23. That will set the backdrop for compromise at least, especially at the October 8 Libra new moon. Broker your peace treatise under these proactive moonbeams if at all possible!

But prepare to leave no stone unturned, because from October 5 to November 16, Venus, the planet of peace, love, and mutuality (and Libra's ruling planet), will turn retrograde. This tricky transit, which happens for six weeks every 18 months, can cause relationship rough patches, sudden splits, or the (aaggghh!) return of an ex. Hey, if timing wasn't on your side the first go-round, maybe Venus will give you a fortuitous do-over. Just make sure you address the issues that split you up the first time.

Moods could shift by the minute and are subject to change without notice.

There's no sweeping even the tiniest shard of resentment under the rug because Venus will be retrograde in Scorpio from October 5 to 31, the laser-focused sign that doesn't forget a single detail (or forgive too readily either). This Venus cycle will push us to confront our own blind spots and "shadow sides" when it comes to love, friendship, and our closest bonds. With Venus reversing through transformational Scorpio, there's an opportunity to shed some layers or process emotional blocks that have turned into barriers around your heart.

The October 24 Taurus full moon tunes us into more mundane and material matters—from the sensual to the sensible. Step out of the intense Scorpio ultraverse for a minute and ground yourself by poring over your budget, booking a massage or salon appointment, or spending quality time in nature.

On October 31, Venus will back into Libra, giving us two weeks to hash out compromises, fight for what's fair, and attempt to find common ground with one another. Justice overall will be a huge topic, and since Venus is associated with the feminine principle, women's rights are certain to be a huge determining factor in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

That day is also Halloween, of course, and with the moon in flamboyant Leo, there ought to be some showstopping costumes on parade. But the competition could get fiercer than Ru Paul's Drag Race season finale thanks to a tense square between the look-and-me Moon and the evasive Scorpio Sun. Adding to the volatility, Venus will lock into a stressful opposition with unpredictable Uranus. People could act erratically and more than a few lovers' quarrels could spark up. Moods could shift by the minute and are subject to change without notice.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/october-2018-monthly-horoscope

Your article and new folder have been saved!