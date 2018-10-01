Monthly Horoscope: Your Complete Astrological Forecast For October

Peace, love, and…discord? October, which is usually a season to come together, could threaten to pull us apart. At least, it could if we don't work out our differences and clear up the resentments that have been silently brewing. Understanding the cosmic landscape of this month will help us clear that path…but a walk through our own shadows may be part of the journey.

As per usual, the Sun will make its annual trek through Libra, the sign of cooperation and partnership, until October 23. That will set the backdrop for compromise at least, especially at the October 8 Libra new moon. Broker your peace treatise under these proactive moonbeams if at all possible!

But prepare to leave no stone unturned, because from October 5 to November 16, Venus, the planet of peace, love, and mutuality (and Libra's ruling planet), will turn retrograde. This tricky transit, which happens for six weeks every 18 months, can cause relationship rough patches, sudden splits, or the (aaggghh!) return of an ex. Hey, if timing wasn't on your side the first go-round, maybe Venus will give you a fortuitous do-over. Just make sure you address the issues that split you up the first time.