6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 1, 2017)

Europe continues to pave the way toward a more sustainable future, becoming a role model for the rest of us. New bikes in the Vélib’ Métropole bike sharing system will be deployed in January and March 2018, and 30 percent of them will be electric. This is to combat the problem hilly terrain creates—commuters would take a bike to work one way but not the other due to hills, creating docking and supply imbalances. Electric bikes will help solve this issue and appeal to a wider base. (TreeHugger)