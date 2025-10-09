My RD helped me identify times when I might be under-fueling (turns out what I thought was carb loading was still not nearly enough for my total mileage!). She broke down simple, research-backed guidelines to help me determine how many grams of carbs I need to aim for before, during, and after runs—and she also helped me understand when I need to be more mindful of fiber and fat (before longer runs) and when I can increase my intake.