A Noom Psychologist’s Advice For Coping With Quarantine And Avoiding Obsession

Break down your task. Big goals are great to have -- it’s important to know what you are working towards and where you are headed! Trying to tackle them all at once, however, can feel overwhelming. Instead, try breaking down your big goal into smaller, achievable tasks. A good rule of thumb is making it a SMART goal (specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, time-bound). If your goal is to wake up every single morning to go running, but you haven’t run in a long time, start off by just waking up in the morning at that earlier time or walking instead of running. Over time, you can increase your time spent exercising and pace. Think of each task as a building block -- starting with small steps can still lead to big changes.

Don’t wait around for motivation. Motivation ebbs and flows, and it can be particularly difficult to stay motivated when you’re trying to do something new that might feel uncomfortable. While it may seem counterintuitive, sometimes pushing yourself to do something -- even when you don’t feel like it -- can jumpstart motivation and help you build momentum. Once the behavior is associated with something positive, like stress relief, increased energy, or even confidence, instead of discomfort or failure, it can be easier and more encouraging to do!

Develop an internal cheerleader. Positive self-talk is not always an easy thing to develop. It is important to begin by noticing how we are talking to ourselves. The more aware we are of our thoughts the more we can begin to filter out unhelpful thinking. Are we beating ourselves up for not working out one day? Perhaps there is a more adaptive way to look at the situation - “I am putting in a lot of effort,” or “I was able to complete other goals today.” Think about the strengths you are employing each day. The longest relationship we will have in life is with ourselves -- let’s make sure we love and cheer ourselves on.