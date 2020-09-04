Meet The New Vitamix Attachment That Will Help You Level Up Your Cooking Game

Making dough: Whether it's pizza night or you're still on that homemade bread kick, the food processor takes the grunt work out of kneading your dough—and it works even faster than a stand mixer. Remember: There's no shame in the fast-knead game.

Shredding and slicing: If you've ever wondered how your favorite healthy cooks on Instagram manage to whip up an elaborate chopped salad to serve a group in less than 20 minutes, it could be because they're utilizing their food processor. Use the Small Shred, Large Shred, and Thin Slice discs to chop up your veg, throw them in a bowl, dress it up, and serve. No more knives, chopping boards, and precious minutes wasted as you uniformly chop ingredients.

Grinding meat: Store-bought ground meat often has unnecessary flavors and additives that we just don't really need or want. With a food processor, you can buy a whole cut of organic and grass-fed meat and grind it up yourself. Add your favorite herbs and spices, and say hello to better-for-you homemade hamburgers.

No-Bake Treats: Grab your dates, nuts, and cacao because the Vitamix Food Processor Attachment will quickly become the MVP of your bliss ballgame. Throw everything in and blend away with the Multi-Use Blade to get a smooth, but textured, consistency that makes for more-ish bliss balls.

Pie Crust: If you've ever made your own pie crust, you'll know cutting in the butter is time-consuming and annoying enough to send you running to the freezer section of your local grocery store. The Food Processor Attachment makes all that a thing of the past. Pie crust can be made in minutes, meaning you can control the ingredients to experiment with variations that make sense for your body.