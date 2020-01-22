mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

New Blood Test For Women Over 40 Predicts Timing Of Final Period

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

January 22, 2020 — 14:40 PM

When you're going through perimenopause, it might feel like those hot flashes and restless nights will last forever, but new research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism found a way to predict their final days.

The study found measuring anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels in a blood test can indicate when a woman will enter menopause.

The reproductive hormone is created in the ovaries and helps indicate fertility. As women in their late 40s and early 50s begin to produce less eggs, AMH levels also lower.

Using a longitudinal study, which analyzed the health of more than 1,000 women before, during, and after menopause, allowed the researchers to evaluate changes in AMH over several years, and better understand its role in predicting final periods. 

"Researchers have long thought AMH would be a superior marker of the time to menopause,” said co-author Joel S. Finkelstein, M.D., “but tests haven’t been sensitive enough to detect the... low levels that occur in the year or two leading up to menopause.”

Until now, doctors used menstrual bleeding patterns to determine when menopause might occur, but those tests could only narrow it down within a four-year period. With AMH testing, women over 40 can predict their final periods 12 to 24 months in advance.

This information can help women who are deciding whether to cease birth control or have surgery for uterine fibroids make more thoughtful medical decisions. 

“Establishing a way to measure time to the final menstrual period has long been the holy grail of menopause research," said other author Nanette Santoro, M.D. And they've finally accomplished it.

If you're experiencing symptoms anywhere along the menopausal transition, try balancing your hormones with the Mediterranean diet or energizing your body with an essential oil blend.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Bananas May Help Us Fight The Flu, But It's Not How You Think

Eliza Sullivan
Bananas May Help Us Fight The Flu, But It's Not How You Think
Healthy Weight

Researchers Find This Weekend Habit Could Put You At Risk For Obesity

Christina Coughlin
Researchers Find This Weekend Habit Could Put You At Risk For Obesity
$129.99

The Ultimate Guide To A Healthy Period

With Alisa Vitti
The Ultimate Guide To A Healthy Period
Spirituality

How The Sacral Chakra's Shadow Could Be Keeping You From Your Soul Mate

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
How The Sacral Chakra's Shadow Could Be Keeping You From Your Soul Mate
Mental Health

Work Addiction Is Real: Why Gabby Bernstein Doesn't Work That Hard (Anymore)

Jason Wachob
Work Addiction Is Real: Why Gabby Bernstein Doesn't Work That Hard (Anymore)
Personal Growth

Emotionally Exhausted From Work? You Should Stop Doing This, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
Emotionally Exhausted From Work? You Should Stop Doing This, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

This Is What Happens When You Drink Coffee Before Working Out

Sarah Regan
This Is What Happens When You Drink Coffee Before Working Out
Recipes

Eat All The Veggies With These 5 Mediterranean Diet Side Dishes

Sarah Regan
Eat All The Veggies With These 5 Mediterranean Diet Side Dishes
Change-Makers

Starbucks Commits To Sustainability With "Resource Positive" Pledge

Eliza Sullivan
Starbucks Commits To Sustainability With "Resource Positive" Pledge
Integrative Health

Can Your Fitness Tracker Predict A Flu Outbreak? This Study Says Yes

Christina Coughlin
Can Your Fitness Tracker Predict A Flu Outbreak? This Study Says Yes
Integrative Health

Intermittent Fasting? Here's The Right Way To Break Your Fast

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Intermittent Fasting? Here's The Right Way To Break Your Fast
Healthy Weight

The Low-Carb Cake That Kept Tim Tebow In Ketosis On His Wedding Day

Eliza Sullivan
The Low-Carb Cake That Kept Tim Tebow In Ketosis On His Wedding Day
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-blood-test-for-women-over-40-predicts-timing-of-final-period

Your article and new folder have been saved!