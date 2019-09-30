The Best Essential Oils For Fatigue, Irritability & Other Symptoms Of Perimenopause

Menopause punctuates the majority of our conversations around hormone health as we age, but many women don't realize that our hormones need support long before our period vanishes completely. Perimenopause is the time before menopause when our hormone levels and ovarian function start to decline, leading to symptoms of irregular periods, changes in menstrual flow, and spotting. Levels of estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone wane, and we can experience breast tenderness, hot flashes, insomnia, brain fog, increased belly fat, decreased libido, and vaginal dryness as a result.

This is often a busy time in our lives as well, which means self-care is on the back burner as we try to be and do everything for those around us—our kids, partners, bosses, and parents included. But allowing stress, caffeine, and sugar to fuel us can make the symptoms of perimenopause worse.

The good news is that just like any other hormonal fluctuations we experience as women, naturally supporting our body with high-quality essential oils can help. Because I am a functional medicine expert and author of the book The Essential Oils Hormone Solution, EOs are always my go-to for helping my body function at peak capacity.