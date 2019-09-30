The Best Essential Oils For Fatigue, Irritability & Other Symptoms Of Perimenopause
Menopause punctuates the majority of our conversations around hormone health as we age, but many women don't realize that our hormones need support long before our period vanishes completely. Perimenopause is the time before menopause when our hormone levels and ovarian function start to decline, leading to symptoms of irregular periods, changes in menstrual flow, and spotting. Levels of estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone wane, and we can experience breast tenderness, hot flashes, insomnia, brain fog, increased belly fat, decreased libido, and vaginal dryness as a result.
This is often a busy time in our lives as well, which means self-care is on the back burner as we try to be and do everything for those around us—our kids, partners, bosses, and parents included. But allowing stress, caffeine, and sugar to fuel us can make the symptoms of perimenopause worse.
The good news is that just like any other hormonal fluctuations we experience as women, naturally supporting our body with high-quality essential oils can help. Because I am a functional medicine expert and author of the book The Essential Oils Hormone Solution, EOs are always my go-to for helping my body function at peak capacity.
The perfect essential oil blend to get you through perimenopause.
It's important to keep your body moving and fueled properly during perimenopause. My favorite essential oils for energizing my body and mind are peppermint and wild orange. Not only do they support mental alertness and focus, but they also open the respiratory system for deep breathing during movement. As an added bonus, both peppermint and citrus essential oils help banish sugar cravings—which is important because there's an intricate connection between perimenopause and blood sugar! Diffusing them in the morning or adding a drop to your palms, rubbing, and deeply inhaling the scent can be just what you need to start your day, pick up your afternoon, or supercharge your workout.
You'll also want to look for a mix of oils that will support your whole body through the entire perimenopause experience. My Hormone Synergy Blend contains some of the best essential oils for supporting your health overall, but ones that specifically make the hormonal up and downs we experience during perimenopause a lot more manageable. Clary sage, ylang ylang, and lavender help keep cortisol levels stable while calming your body and mind and supporting your libido. Geranium can naturally support estrogen levels while also supporting a healthy mood. Bergamot is also great for mental health and works by both energizing and relaxing your body and mind. Here's how to make this custom blend at home:
My Hormone Synergy Blend for Perimenopause
Ingredients:
- 10 drops clary sage essential oil
- 8 drops lavender essential oil
- 8 drops geranium essential oil
- 4 drops bergamot essential oil
- 4 drops ylang ylang essential oil
- Carrier oil of choice (fractionated coconut oil or sweet almond oil)
Method:
In a 10 mL glass rollerball bottle, add the essential oils and fill to the top with your carrier oil. Replace the top, cap, and swirl to combine. To use, roll the blend over ovaries and pulse points (neck, ankles, and wrists) 2 to 3 times per day.
One of my favorite ways to use essential oils is to supercharge my self-care routine, which can be a great way to tackle pesky symptoms of perimenopause. Yoga is a great way to practice self-care, as it both gets your body moving and helps to lower cortisol levels naturally. You can support this process by diffusing lavender essential oil or put a drop on your yoga mat. I love applying a drop behind my ears and down my décolletage so that I get both the physical and aromatherapeutic benefits throughout my entire session.
Essential oils and other natural solutions can help to support you through perimenopause, but keep in mind that if your symptoms become more than you can handle, it's important to seek the help of a trusted health care provider.
