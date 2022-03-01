 Skip to content

Primal Kitchen

Need An Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipe? Try This No-Dairy Alfredo Sauce

March 1, 2022
Image by mbg creative x Nadine Greeff / Stocksy

March 1, 2022 — 8:00 AM

It's the middle of the workweek, you've just made it home, and you're impossibly hungry. What do you do? Figuring out a weeknight dinner that's both delicious and made with real ingredients is nothing short of a riddle, but we've solved it for you!

A weeknight meal should be easy to make while still exciting our taste buds. This savory Alfredo Chicken Bake checks all boxes, but even better: It's made with No-Dairy Alfredo Sauce from Primal Kitchen. Now made with creamy pumpkin seed butter instead of cashew butter, no-dairy deliciousness never tasted so good. With other flavorful ingredients like roasted garlic, onion powder, and a sprinkle of black pepper, this Certified Paleo and Keto Certified sauce is all decadence. Go ahead, end your day with this mouthwatering meal—you've earned it!

Alfredo Chicken Bake

Yield: 6

Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1 jar (15.5 ounces) Primal Kitchen No Dairy Alfredo sauce
  • 2½ cups uncooked pasta (penne, fusilli, or rotini recommended)
  • 2 cups cooked diced chicken*
  • 2 cups frozen broccoli florets, thawed
  • 1½ cups frozen chopped spinach or kale, thawed and water squeezed out
  • OPTIONAL: 1 cup shredded Italian blend or mozzarella cheese
  • 1½ tablespoons butter or extra-virgin olive oil
  • ⅔ cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • ⅓ cup chopped parsley
No-Dairy Alfredo Sauce

No-Dairy Alfredo Sauce

Say ciao to compromise! Primal Kitchen No-Dairy Alfredo Sauce delivers that same decadent Alfredo sauce taste without dairy (or gluten, soy, or canola oil). Creamy pumpkin seed butter, avocado oil, flavorful roasted garlic, onion powder, and a sprinkle of black pepper make this Certified Paleo and Keto Certified, plant-based sauce a perfect pairing with zoodles, parmesan chicken, and classic fettuccine.

Method:
  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a baking or casserole dish (9-by-13) with oil cooking spray.
  2. In a large saucepan over medium heat, add oil. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds.
  3. Add the broth and Primal Kitchen Alfredo sauce.
  4. Add the pasta and bring to a low boil. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer and cook for 12 minutes until pasta is very al dente, stirring every 5 minutes or so to prevent sticking and bubbling over.
  5. In a large bowl, add the cooked pasta alfredo mixture. Add the chicken, broccoli, spinach, and optional cheese; mix well.
  6. Pour mixture into the prepared baking dish.
  7. In a microwave-safe bowl, add butter and cook for 30 seconds. Stir and heat in 10-second increments till melted. Add breadcrumbs, Italian seasoning, and mix well. Sprinkle over chicken alfredo mixture.
  8. Bake for 10 minutes until bubbling and golden brown on top.
  9. Garnish with parsley.

*Note: Rotisserie chicken works well here.

