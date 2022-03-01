Need An Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipe? Try This No-Dairy Alfredo Sauce

It's the middle of the workweek, you've just made it home, and you're impossibly hungry. What do you do? Figuring out a weeknight dinner that's both delicious and made with real ingredients is nothing short of a riddle, but we've solved it for you!

A weeknight meal should be easy to make while still exciting our taste buds. This savory Alfredo Chicken Bake checks all boxes, but even better: It's made with No-Dairy Alfredo Sauce from Primal Kitchen. Now made with creamy pumpkin seed butter instead of cashew butter, no-dairy deliciousness never tasted so good. With other flavorful ingredients like roasted garlic, onion powder, and a sprinkle of black pepper, this Certified Paleo and Keto Certified sauce is all decadence. Go ahead, end your day with this mouthwatering meal—you've earned it!