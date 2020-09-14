My Skin Showed Me The Stress I Didn't Know I Was Feeling: This Is My New Soothing Routine

I am a big believer that, when it comes to wellness, nothing exists in a silo. There's evidence that negative thoughts can make your food less nutritious, and my strengthening workouts changed the day I stopped thinking about my to-do list and started thinking about the muscles I was activating.

As a first step, I decided to apply this thinking to my skin care routine. I realized I was rushing through my regimen in the morning—often while in the shower—and not really thinking about what I was doing. How can I expect stressed-out skin to thrive in that environment?

So, I took advantage of these work-from-home days and carved out a few extra minutes to step out of the shower and do my morning cleanse, serum, moisturize at the sink. I also took the time to focus.

I really believe this step was key—it offered a moment of calm between my workout-shower-work routine that soothed my internal stress and ensured I was actually rinsing off that cleanser and letting my skin soak up my serums and moisturizers.