Mushroom Bourguignon With Mashed Potatoes
In my dream scenario, it is a cold Friday evening and I have just come in from a brisk walk. Meanwhile, my husband, Mitch, is cooking up a big batch of this mushroom bourguignon in the kitchen, accompanied by a bottle of fine red wine. The air is rich with the savoury scent of aromatic veggies. This recipe certainly makes a dreamy date-night dinner, especially during the colder months. Mushrooms, carrot, and shallots are simmered in a bold broth sauce with bay leaves and thyme and served over creamy mashed potatoes. It is a soulful and indulgent meal to toast a hard week’s work and the relaxing weekend ahead.
Mushroom Bourguignon
Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, refined sugar-free
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
Bourguignon
- 12 shallots
- 6 tablespoons vegan butter, divided
- 1 pound (450 g) cremini mushrooms, roughly chopped
- 2 large carrots, peeled and roughly chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons gluten-free all-purpose flour
- 1 cup dry full-bodied red wine
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1½ tablespoons gluten-free tamari
- 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme, tied together with twine, more for garnish
- 2 bay leaves
Mashed potatoes
- 3 pounds (1.35 kg) white potatoes, cut into chunks
- ½ cup vegan butter
- ½ cup unsweetened almond milk
- ¼ to ½ cup plain coconut yogurt
- ¾ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Make the Bourguignon: In a small bowl, cover the shallots with boiling water and let soak for 3 minutes. Drain and rinse. (This makes them easier to peel.) Peel the skin off the shallots and discard. Cut small shallots in half lengthwise and bigger shallots into quarters.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of the vegan butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add half of the mushrooms, increase the heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Transfer the mushrooms to a medium bowl.
- Repeat with another 2 tablespoons of the vegan butter and the remaining mushrooms. Transfer the mushrooms to the bowl with the first batch of mushrooms.
- In the same pot over medium heat, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons vegan butter. Add the shallots, carrots, garlic, and salt. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables start to soften, about 10 minutes. Add the tomato paste and flour and stir to incorporate. Pour in the red wine, vegetable broth, tamari, and maple syrup. Then add the mushrooms. Stir to combine.
Excerpted from The Two Spoons Cookbook by Hannah Sunderani © 2022 Hannah Sunderani. Photography by Hannah Sunderani. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
Hannah Sunderani is the creator of the popular blog Two Spoons and the Two Spoons App. She is an editor at The feedfeed and a contributor to Best of Vegan, THRIVE, and One Green Planet. Her recipes have also been featured in numerous outlets including Better Homes & Gardens, Simply Gluten-Free, Well Good, and BuzzFeed. Hannah lives in Toronto, ON with her husband and young son, Oliver. Follow her on Instagram @twospoons.ca.