In my dream scenario, it is a cold Friday evening and I have just come in from a brisk walk. Meanwhile, my husband, Mitch, is cooking up a big batch of this mushroom bourguignon in the kitchen, accompanied by a bottle of fine red wine. The air is rich with the savoury scent of aromatic veggies. This recipe certainly makes a dreamy date-night dinner, especially during the colder months. Mushrooms, carrot, and shallots are simmered in a bold broth sauce with bay leaves and thyme and served over creamy mashed potatoes. It is a soulful and indulgent meal to toast a hard week’s work and the relaxing weekend ahead.