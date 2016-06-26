13 Feel-Good Movies That'll Inspire You To Follow Your Dreams

My whole life (even before I left my corporate job to pursue my dream of becoming a writer), I've been drawn to movies that highlight a journey of self-discovery and give me feel that warm, fuzzy feeling that comes from seeing something good happen to someone who really deserves it.

Now that I'm living my own purpose, I'm more driven than ever to help others find their happy too. Movies are an oft-forgotten resource for getting yourself out of the doldrums and finding the motivation to keep striving for what you want. So, next time you need a little pick-me-up, turn to one of these 13 classic films. Their stories might just be the encouragement you need to reach for your dreams with renewed courage and joy tomorrow.