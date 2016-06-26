13 Feel-Good Movies That'll Inspire You To Follow Your Dreams

In this classic holiday film, George Bailey (played by James Stewart), a man who has given up his dreams to help others, begins to lose hope and is on the verge of suicide. An angel (Henry Travers) is sent to earth to show George what the world would be like if he had never been born, and George begins to realize how many lives he changed for the better. If you want a story about redemption and second chances, you can't do much better than It's a Wonderful Life.