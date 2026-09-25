Where I stayed…

The Carriage House feels like an extension of the spa from the moment you walk through the door. Relaxing spa music greets you in the lobby, and that sense of calm continues into the immaculate, modern rooms.Unlike the more traditional feel of the neighboring American Club, the Carriage House has an elevated, almost mid-century aesthetic. It felt swanky and cool, yet incredibly inviting. My room had two precious window seats overlooking the main road through town and the ivy-covered factory across the way. There was also a stone fireplace that immediately had me dreaming about a return trip in the winter, when I imagine the room would feel especially cozy and magical. But, obviously, the bathroom was the star with an impressively large tub, Ann Sacks tile, gold Kohler faucets, a shower outfitted with five showerheads, and the most intelligent toilet I've ever encountered.