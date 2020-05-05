How To Build A Zen Den That Speaks To Mom This Mother’s Day 

Whether you’re quarantined with mom or social distancing, the time is now to out-do yourself with the Mother’s Day celebrations. The aim? Make it memorable, make it joyful, and make it a blissful distraction from the current reality. Mom deserves it, and, let’s face it, planning something she’ll really love is a welcomed diversion for you too.

If ever there were a formula for the perfect gift, experiential, tangible, and personal would be the sugar, spice, and all-things-nice recipe for success. Luckily, we’ve found one gift that ticks all three boxes for Mother’s Day: a zen den created with mom’s inner peace in mind.

Creating a zen den — a space your mom can go to relax, recharge, and be in the moment with herself — is easier than you might think with these three simple steps.