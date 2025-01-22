For example, around the time one of my best friends and I were both turning 40, as I was finding my confidence with my Affirmative No, she became entangled with what can seem to outsiders like the industrial birthing complex known as IVF. I walked the emotional tightrope with her, watching her go from hopeful and determined to disillusioned, tearful, and spent. Now that she's an ecstatic (if exhausted) mom to bouncing baby twins, I quizzed her about what had compelled her to keep going. I was hoping she'd be able to describe the baby fever that I had never been able to detect in myself—if it were biological, then surely it must be physical? In my imagination, this felt like a raging hunger, but in the heart space. But instead, she told me: "I loved big family holidays when I was a kid, and I wanted to re-create those experiences; I wanted a noisy house full of people because I was afraid of the opposite; I wanted to make my parents happy, and see them as grandparents."