Integrative Health

Don't Miss These Discounts On The Top Products Our Readers Bought Last Month

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
November 02, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of shapeshift jaw serum, canopy humidifier, and three ships dew drops on purple background
Image by mbg creative
November 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Our editors are constantly testing new products, but we only share those that we truly love. One of my favorite things to do at the end of each month is to see which recommendations our readers have been shopping for the most—because when I find a product I can't live without, I immediately want other people to experience it.

Curious about what fellow wellness-minded people are loving as of late? Keep scrolling to find the top five most-shopped items on our site in October.

Bonus: Almost all of these brands are having a sale, and I begged the others for exclusive promo codes. Thank me later!

Our readers' favorite products in October:

SickScience ShapeShift Jaw-Defining Serum

$49 (was $58)
ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum

Topicals are getting sophisticated—but nothing prepared our senior beauty editor for her results from this ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum. The unique formula uses exosomes (plant-based stem cell messengers) to smooth and sculpt skin from within.

Most exosome-infused products cost upwards of $200. ShapeShift is a fraction of the price at $58—yet it features proprietary tech that rivals luxury options. Thanks to its unique ingredient list, affordable price point, and fast-acting, research-backed results, the ShapeShift sculpting treatment sold out quickly after launch and again after the initial restock.

This month the serum finally restocked for a second time—and we scored an exclusive discount for you. Use code MINDBODYGREEN to save 15%. Just don’t waffle over your purchase too long because we have it on good authority that the stock is already dwindling.

Solawave Eye Recovery Pro

$199
solawave eye recovery pro

I’m 35 years old but have never tried medical wrinkle reducers—and I swear it’s due to my consistency with red light. Red light reduces my puffiness, smooths my fine lines and wrinkles, and makes my entire face look brighter and healthier. 

But it wasn’t until last month that I found a tool designed specifically for my biggest “problem” area: the eyes. Solawave’s Eye Recovery Pro uses a combination of science-backed LED technologies to target the delicate skin around your eyes. And yes, the 3-minute treatment is completely painless.

I love that the mask costs less than most at-home red light tools while still treating what I find to be the most impactful area.

Bonus: Solawave's Black Friday sales kicked off early, and right now the brand's Eye Recovery Pro Kit is buy one, get one free (!!!).

Read my full review of the Solawave eye mask here.

Three Ships Dew Drops Mushroom + Kakadu Plum Hyaluronic Acid Serum

$26 (was $37)
three ships dew drops bottle and packaging

I was initially drawn to Three Ships' Dew Drops because of their 900+ rave reviews—but my results are what hooked me on the cleanbudget-friendly formula. One woman over 65 says the glow-inducing serum made her facial lines "practically disappear," while another touted "luminous, dewy skin at almost 60." 

I didn't expect to notice a difference right away, but the serum's ingredient lineup of hyaluronic acid and vitamin C gave me a hydrated glow after the very first use. I've now used the Dew Drops every night for the past three months, and the results just keep getting better. 

Around week four, I noticed my complexion was so much more even, and I started to see the smoothing and plumping effects that made other reviewers gush.

Bonus: For a limited time, you can save 30% in the brand's pre-holiday sale.

Read my full review of the Dew Drops here.

Canopy Bedside Humidifier 2.0

$134
Canopy Humidifier

About a year ago, I realized my dry, thirsty skin had an unexpected cause: the air. Within days of plugging in my Canopy bedside humidifier, my skin was plumper and dewier than any overnight mask has ever left it. I was also breathing easier with clearer sinuses.

And this month the brand’s newly launched Bedside Humidifier 2.0 model introduced sleep-inducing benefits to the mix. It uses red light to naturally boost your body’s melatonin and ease you into sleep, with an optional white noise feature to block out sleep-interrupting sounds.

The new model also has a MERV 1+ filter, built-in UV LEDs, and mold-resistant materials. After just a few weeks with the 2.0, I truly believe it belongs in every bedroom (and it will sell out).

Bonus: From now until November 3, you can get two bedside humidifiers for $220 (for $98 in savings).

Read my full review of the Canopy 2.0 here.

Dame Com Vibrator

$48 (was $119)
dame com vibrator

At first I was a little intimidated to test the Dame Com, as I typically gravitate toward smaller toys (like the Pom or Fin)—but it quickly won me over. I’m not surprised so many women say this best-selling toy is unlike any other they’ve tried.

In case you’re new here: There’s more to self-pleasure than simply how good it feels. Orgasms can boost your mood, strengthen your pelvic floor, help you sleep better1, and even improve your skin (among other benefits).

And reviewers say the Dame Com makes self-exploration fun, even for women who don't generally like sex toys. Whether you're already a fan of wand vibrators and looking for a worthy upgrade or you're completely new to the sex toy game, all signs are pointing to this best-selling vibrator as a no-brainer for enhanced pleasure.

Drum roll, please: Right now you can save 60% (!!!) on the Com with code BFCMCOMMUNITY60.

Read my full review of the Dame Com here.

Runner up:

ButcherBox Meat Delivery

image of butcherbox and components

I had to include our number six pick because wow: Our readers are stepping up their meat game! As we head into the unofficial season of rushing around, I absolutely love having my freezer stocked with high-quality, sustainably sourced meats to help me stay on track with my protein goals.

Over the past few months, I've tried four of the most popular meat delivery services, and ButcherBox is hands down my top pick. I can truly taste the difference in quality when comparing ButcherBox meat and seafood with the other boxes and the options I buy at my local grocery store. 

The meat and seafood is flavorful and fresh, and I respect that the brand is transparent about sourcing. 

Pro tip: Right now you can get an entire free turkey with your order! Also, don't sleep on the gluten-free chicken nuggets.

The takeaway

Some people gatekeep their favorite products, but these five items are so great I want everyone to experience their benefits. Just be warned: Our readers are quick shoppers—so don't waffle over your purchase for too long or you'll be facing inevitable sellouts (I'm looking at you, ShapeShift).

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)

Snow Xia L.Ac.

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Integrative Health

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)

Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD
Integrative Health

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Why It's Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth & How To Do It
Women's Health

Why It's Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth & How To Do It

Jessica Timmons

This Will Become The Leading Cancer Death For Young People
Integrative Health

This Will Become The Leading Cancer Death For Young People

Morgan Chamberlain

How To Overcome Shame, According To A Psychologist
Mental Health

How To Overcome Shame, According To A Psychologist

Devon Price, Ph.D.

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& A Few To Avoid)
Women's Health

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& A Few To Avoid)

Colleen Travers

Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You're 65+
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You're 65+

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

