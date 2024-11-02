Advertisement
Don't Miss These Discounts On The Top Products Our Readers Bought Last Month
Our editors are constantly testing new products, but we only share those that we truly love. One of my favorite things to do at the end of each month is to see which recommendations our readers have been shopping for the most—because when I find a product I can't live without, I immediately want other people to experience it.
Curious about what fellow wellness-minded people are loving as of late? Keep scrolling to find the top five most-shopped items on our site in October.
Bonus: Almost all of these brands are having a sale, and I begged the others for exclusive promo codes. Thank me later!
Our readers' favorite products in October:
Topicals are getting sophisticated—but nothing prepared our senior beauty editor for her results from this ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum. The unique formula uses exosomes (plant-based stem cell messengers) to smooth and sculpt skin from within.
Most exosome-infused products cost upwards of $200. ShapeShift is a fraction of the price at $58—yet it features proprietary tech that rivals luxury options. Thanks to its unique ingredient list, affordable price point, and fast-acting, research-backed results, the ShapeShift sculpting treatment sold out quickly after launch and again after the initial restock.
This month the serum finally restocked for a second time—and we scored an exclusive discount for you. Use code MINDBODYGREEN to save 15%. Just don’t waffle over your purchase too long because we have it on good authority that the stock is already dwindling.
I’m 35 years old but have never tried medical wrinkle reducers—and I swear it’s due to my consistency with red light. Red light reduces my puffiness, smooths my fine lines and wrinkles, and makes my entire face look brighter and healthier.
But it wasn’t until last month that I found a tool designed specifically for my biggest “problem” area: the eyes. Solawave’s Eye Recovery Pro uses a combination of science-backed LED technologies to target the delicate skin around your eyes. And yes, the 3-minute treatment is completely painless.
I love that the mask costs less than most at-home red light tools while still treating what I find to be the most impactful area.
Bonus: Solawave's Black Friday sales kicked off early, and right now the brand's Eye Recovery Pro Kit is buy one, get one free (!!!).
I was initially drawn to Three Ships' Dew Drops because of their 900+ rave reviews—but my results are what hooked me on the clean, budget-friendly formula. One woman over 65 says the glow-inducing serum made her facial lines "practically disappear," while another touted "luminous, dewy skin at almost 60."
Around week four, I noticed my complexion was so much more even, and I started to see the smoothing and plumping effects that made other reviewers gush.
Bonus: For a limited time, you can save 30% in the brand's pre-holiday sale.
About a year ago, I realized my dry, thirsty skin had an unexpected cause: the air. Within days of plugging in my Canopy bedside humidifier, my skin was plumper and dewier than any overnight mask has ever left it. I was also breathing easier with clearer sinuses.
And this month the brand’s newly launched Bedside Humidifier 2.0 model introduced sleep-inducing benefits to the mix. It uses red light to naturally boost your body’s melatonin and ease you into sleep, with an optional white noise feature to block out sleep-interrupting sounds.
The new model also has a MERV 1+ filter, built-in UV LEDs, and mold-resistant materials. After just a few weeks with the 2.0, I truly believe it belongs in every bedroom (and it will sell out).
Bonus: From now until November 3, you can get two bedside humidifiers for $220 (for $98 in savings).
At first I was a little intimidated to test the Dame Com, as I typically gravitate toward smaller toys (like the Pom or Fin)—but it quickly won me over. I’m not surprised so many women say this best-selling toy is unlike any other they’ve tried.
In case you’re new here: There’s more to self-pleasure than simply how good it feels. Orgasms can boost your mood, strengthen your pelvic floor, help you sleep better1, and even improve your skin (among other benefits).
And reviewers say the Dame Com makes self-exploration fun, even for women who don't generally like sex toys. Whether you're already a fan of wand vibrators and looking for a worthy upgrade or you're completely new to the sex toy game, all signs are pointing to this best-selling vibrator as a no-brainer for enhanced pleasure.
Drum roll, please: Right now you can save 60% (!!!) on the Com with code BFCMCOMMUNITY60.
Runner up:
I had to include our number six pick because wow: Our readers are stepping up their meat game! As we head into the unofficial season of rushing around, I absolutely love having my freezer stocked with high-quality, sustainably sourced meats to help me stay on track with my protein goals.
Over the past few months, I've tried four of the most popular meat delivery services, and ButcherBox is hands down my top pick. I can truly taste the difference in quality when comparing ButcherBox meat and seafood with the other boxes and the options I buy at my local grocery store.
The meat and seafood is flavorful and fresh, and I respect that the brand is transparent about sourcing.
Pro tip: Right now you can get an entire free turkey with your order! Also, don't sleep on the gluten-free chicken nuggets.
The takeaway
Some people gatekeep their favorite products, but these five items are so great I want everyone to experience their benefits. Just be warned: Our readers are quick shoppers—so don't waffle over your purchase for too long or you'll be facing inevitable sellouts (I'm looking at you, ShapeShift).
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM
How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT
Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You're 65+
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM
How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT
Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You're 65+
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM
How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT
Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You're 65+
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM
How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT
Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You're 65+
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN