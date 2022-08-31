My entire life, I’ve viewed frozen food as subpar. Even as a child, I loathed dinners where a frozen chicken patty or TV meal replaced my mom’s cooking. Full transparency: It was a rare occasion and my siblings were always thrilled by the switch-up in our family routine.

While I’ve opened the (freezer) door to a few frozen staples that make it easier to eat a nutrient-packed meal on a budget—like frozen fruits and vegetables—I still adamantly avoid the frozen food section at my local grocery store. You won’t catch me munching on a late night frozen pizza or mac n’ cheese, as they’ve always tasted subpar to the items that I could cook myself.

So when frozen meal delivery service Mosaic offered to send over samples of its vegetarian lineup of smoothies, bakes, pizzas, and more, I was a little hesitant. Yes, the onsite images of the perfectly curated meals looked delicious—but there was no way they actually tasted good, too.

I’ve never been happier to eat my words (literally). The vegetarian line-up stands out from competitors for tasting good without any additional spices or condiments, and I’ve never been this excited to eat a frozen meal. Here’s everything you need to know about Mosaic Foods.