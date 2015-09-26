Sex therapists tell clients who struggle to reach orgasm, or who have never had an orgasm, to masturbate. It puts you in touch with your own body and helps you learn what works for you. The more you know about your likes and dislikes, the more feedback and guidance you can provide a partner. Routinely bringing yourself to orgasm increases the likelihood that you can reach orgasm with someone else. One caveat: If you regularly use pornography to help you reach orgasm, you may experience more difficulty reaching orgasm with a partner.

Masturbation can also improve your self-esteem and body image. Feeling better about your own body means you will be more apt to initiate and reciprocate partnered sex. The combination of having sex on the brain and thinking you’re a hot ticket will result in more sex with your significant other as well.