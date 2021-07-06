Mom Hacks: How I Energize Early Mornings For Ultimate Peace, Power, & Productivity 

For me, the idea of “wealth” does not necessarily mean financially, but can also mean mentally or spiritually. As a busy mom, I can say that I have mastered my perfect morning routine, which starts at 6am. I truly believe that the early morning hours are imperative for a productive day, and the way that I begin each day sets the tone for the remainder of my day.

Waking up at least an hour before my kids enables me to have time for myself, which is essential for being my ‘best self’ and allows me to be the best mom I can be. Setting aside this alone time each morning while the house is still quiet and the sun is rising enables me to focus and prepare for a productive day.

First on the agenda, I grab a mug and pour myself a cup of coffee (time-saving hack: set your coffee maker to brew at the same time every morning and add your ground coffee the night before). I slowly savor my morning coffee while the house is silent, because I know that once the kids are up, the rest of the day will likely be quite chaotic.