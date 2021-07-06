mindbodygreen

Mom Hacks: How I Energize Early Mornings For Ultimate Peace, Power, & Productivity 

mbg Contributor By Leah Goldglantz
mbg Contributor
Leah Goldglantz is a health enthusiast, wife, mother, and founder of the wellness blog Leah's Plate.
Image by Patricia Barreto

July 6, 2021 — 9:00 AM

For me, the idea of “wealth” does not necessarily mean financially, but can also mean mentally or spiritually. As a busy mom, I can say that I have mastered my perfect morning routine, which starts at 6am. I truly believe that the early morning hours are imperative for a productive day, and the way that I begin each day sets the tone for the remainder of my day. 

Waking up at least an hour before my kids enables me to have time for myself, which is essential for being my ‘best self’ and allows me to be the best mom I can be. Setting aside this alone time each morning while the house is still quiet and the sun is rising enables me to focus and prepare for a productive day.

First on the agenda, I grab a mug and pour myself a cup of coffee (time-saving hack: set your coffee maker to brew at the same time every morning and add your ground coffee the night before). I slowly savor my morning coffee while the house is silent, because I know that once the kids are up, the rest of the day will likely be quite chaotic.

Image by Patricia Barreto

Now, for my ‘secret weapon’ for achieving sustained energy: I add a tablespoon of Bulletproof MCT Oil to my coffee. MCT’s can be used as an immediate source of energy. Bulletproof MCT Oil serves as the magic ingredient and really leaves me feeling satisfied and sharp.

In addition to keeping my mind sharp and focused and having sustained energy, another reason that I love adding MCT oil to my coffee is because it helps to reduce that ‘crash’ a few hours after enjoying coffee. It also helps to reduce that ‘shaky’ feeling that some may experience. MCT’s can help to increase fat burning as well as manage blood sugar. I love that Bulletproof MCT oil promotes the feeling of fullness, which helps fuel me through my workout before I make my smoothie.

Once I am done enjoying my coffee, it’s time to move my body. I love beginning with a mini meditation, which sets me up to be calmer for the remainder of the day and it significantly helps manage stress in my life. When I need something slower, I love doing yoga, and when my body is craving something more intense, I’ll reach for my weights or do a cardio intensive workout. Other days, I choose to go for a long walk around my neighborhood while listening to a good podcast.

After a quick shower, it’s time to get my daughters up. We head into the kitchen where they help me make my smoothie – another morning ritual that’s also my favorite way to fuel up for the long day ahead.

Image by Patricia Barreto

I always try to pack my smoothies with nutrients that will provide long-lasting energy. For me, that means packed with protein, rich in healthy fats, and low in sugar. The magic ingredient? Bulletproof Collagen! Collagen does wonders for hair, skin and nails, as well as joint and bone support. I also love adding healthy fat into my smoothies and I alternate between Bulletproof MCT Oil, almond butter, coconut butter and avocado. The combination of healthy fat and protein is amazing for keeping you satisfied for hours, so you won’t find yourself rummaging through the pantry mid-day. Here’s how to make my ultimate morning smoothie:

Blueberry Almond Collagen Smoothie:

It’s imperative to nourish and fuel your body in the morning with foods that will help optimize energy and performance for several hours afterwards. This is why adding MCT oil to my coffee and protein-packed collagen to my smoothie is essential.

Not everyone is a morning person by nature, but I hope that I’ve inspired you to approach your mornings more intentionally. Whether it’s fitting in fitness before the sun comes up, or simply making it a priority to step back every once in a while and return to center with a mini-meditation, mornings are the perfect opportunity for self-care.

Leah Goldglantz
Leah Goldglantz mbg Contributor
Leah Goldglantz is a health enthusiast, wife, mother, and founder of the wellness blog Leah's Plate. She lives in South Florida with her husband and daughter. Goldglantz started her...

