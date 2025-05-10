Advertisement
I Ran 35 Miles In The Mizuno Wave Sky 8 Sneakers — My Unfiltered Review
I’ve been a distance runner for a little over a decade, and I’ve tested dozens of sneakers along the way. Ergo, I’m very well-versed in the elements of a good running shoe.
At face value, the Mizuno Wave Sky 8 checks a surprising number of my boxes. But are they worth the $170 price tag? Touted for their lightweight, well-cushioned design, these sneakers are designed to be an everyday trainer for a wide variety of runners.
I spent the past three weeks testing the Mizuno Wave Sky sneakers to see if they’re worth the investment—and my experience took me by surprise.
Below, learn what I love about the Mizuno Wave Sky sneakers and what I’d change.
- I've been distance running for over a decade, so I've tested dozens of shoes. The Mizuno Wave Sky 8 sneakers stand out for their lightweight, breathable design and supportive cushioning.
- The Mizuno Wave Sky 8 sneakers hug my feet without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable against my bunions. Over 9 runs and 35 miles, I haven’t once felt discomfort, rubbing, or irritation.
- With two layers of foam cushioning, these shoes are a great pick for beginner runners or those who are prone to joint pain.
- Many max-cushioned shoes get worn down fairly quickly, but the Mizuno Wave Sky 8 sneakers are surprisingly durable. They’ll likely last for 300+ miles, which justifies the $170 price tag.
How the Mizuno Wave Sky 8 sneakers are made
The Wave Sky is a beloved sneaker in Mizuno’s collection—and this is the brand’s eighth iteration. It’s a neutral running shoe designed to be worn for everyday runs.
The Mizuno Wave Sky line was already known for its thick yet lightweight cushioning, but the new design takes these elements to the next level. It has two layers of cushioning: the brand’s U4icX and Mizuno Enerzy foams.
The durable Mizuno Enerzy material is designed to deliver not only softness but also a high rebound and energy return. The U4icX is another high rebound foam that contributes to what others have described as a cloud-like sensation. I, however, found it to be surprisingly sturdy (in a good way).
The outsole is made from the brand’s X10 material, a carbon rubber that gives a surprising amount of traction and also helps reduce impact on key areas of the foot as you run. This, plus the gusseted sock-like tongue lining, makes these sneakers secure and comfortable.
The Wave Sky sneakers are marketed as a max-cushion shoe, but I’d say the cushioning is pretty neutral in terms of thickness. These shoes have an 8mm drop, while other max-cushioned sneakers are up there in the double digits.
Another standout feature of the Wave Sky sneakers is that the brand uses eco-friendly and recycled materials, which has been a rarity in the footwear space.
What I love about the Mizuno Wave Sky 8 sneakers
I’ll admit, at first I found the Mizuno Wave Sky 8 sneakers a little odd aesthetically. The foam looks unlike any other shoe I’ve word, and it took some getting used to from a visual standpoint.
That said, from the moment I laced these shoes up I was in love. I expected the cushioning to be the first thing I noticed, but I was actually shocked by how comfortable the rest of the shoe felt around my foot. These sneakers feel like a gentle hug in all the right places while offering room to breathe in key areas (e.g., the toe box).
My next thought: I couldn’t understand how a sneaker could be so lightweight while also feeling cushioned under my feet.
They weigh in at 8.3 ounces, which is only about an ounce lighter than the sneakers I’m used to wearing—but the difference is very noticeable, especially on longer runs.
While I wouldn't call the cushioning cloud-like, I'd argue that's a good thing. I personally don't want to feel wobbly while running, and the Mizuno Wave Sky helps me feel connected to the ground, yet protected from the impact (a tough balance to strike in my experience).
I’ve now worn the Mizuno Wave Sky 8 sneakers for nine runs:
- Three 3-mile road runs
- Two 5-mile road runs
- One 8-mile road run
- Three treadmill speed runs
And guess what? They impressed me with every step.
I love that the cushioning also has a good amount of bounce. I can actually feel my foot propelling forward as I run.
I have bunions and narrow feet, so it’s tough to find a shoe that fits my foot securely enough while not rubbing uncomfortably in the toe area. The Mizuno Wave Sky sneakers do come in wide sizes, but I tested the standard width and I found they offer a sufficient amount of room in the toe box.
Again, the shoes hug my feet nicely—but I never once felt any discomfort during my runs.
What I’d change about the Mizuno Wave Sky 8 sneakers
Truthfully I don’t have too many complaints about the Mizuno Wave Sky sneakers.
The heel cup did feel a bit stiff on my first couple of runs, so I would warn that the shoes might take a few miles to fully break in. And while I really love how breathable they are, I do wonder if the Wave Sky sneakers will be a little too airy during cold winter runs.
It's also worth pointing out that these plush sneakers are a far call from the barefoot running shoes recommended by many holistic podiatrists. Remember: Barefoot shoes can boost your foot strength by almost 60%1—so it's important to balance out your plush runs with some foot-strengthening exercises.
Who should try the Mizuno Wave Sky 8 sneakers vs. who shouldn’t
- Runners (like myself) who want enough cushion for a soft landing but not too much that it’s wobbly.
- People who are prone to joint pain or injury and need more impact protection.
- Beginner runners who need a neutral everyday trainer for a variety of runs.
- Who shouldn't try them
- Runners who prefer extremely thick, plush cushioning.
The takeaway
The Mizuno Wave Sky 8 is the perfect middle-of-the-road trainer with a soft, supportive landing, neutral stability, and great responsiveness. After three weeks of testing, I could definitely see this becoming my new everyday running shoe—and that’s not a role I fill lightly.