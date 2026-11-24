Mito Black Friday Sale: 5 Best Deals on Red Light For 2026
Red light therapy has made the leap from niche biohacker secret to daily ritual for athletes, skincare devotees, and anyone looking to recover faster and feel their best. Red and near-infrared light are absorbed by your mitochondria—the tiny power plants inside your cells—where they support cellular energy (ATP) production benefitting everything from collagen production to fighting inflammation.
The only caveat? Quality red light comes with the price tag to match—but Mito's Black Friday sale is officially live with sitewide deals to help you save on the popular treatment. The brand's biggest sale of the year runs from November 24 through 30 with up to $900 off red light panels, red light blankets, red light masks, and more.
Whether you want a full-body setup that turns a spare room into your own recovery studio or a face mask that works while you unwind, this is the week to finally score a Black Friday red light deal.
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Why we like Mito
The red light market is crowded with cheap panels that make big claims and publish little proof. Mito separates itself in a few concrete ways.
Verified output, not just marketing numbers. Mito sends its panels to independent labs and publishes the results, so you can see the real wavelength accuracy and power before you buy. Panels also carry third-party electrical safety certification from Intertek (ETL) and/or UL, and the brand is an FDA Class II registered device maker. An independent Light Therapy Insiders review singled out that published testing as a key strength.
More wavelengths, more control. The flagship MitoADAPT 4.0 series uses a patent-pending TruDUAL chip with eight wavelengths: amber (590nm), four reds (630, 660, 670nm) and four near-infrared (810, 830, 850, 940nm). Each wavelength runs on its own circuit, which unlocks 11 selectable modes. Most premium panels give you two or three fixed settings. A touchscreen and companion app let you log sessions and adjust over time.
Wavelengths that track the research. Red and near-infrared light work primarily through the mitochondria. As photobiomodulation researcher Michael Hamblin explains in a review of the mechanisms, the main absorber in cells is cytochrome c oxidase, an enzyme in the energy-producing chain. The leading hypothesis is that light frees this enzyme from nitric oxide, increasing ATP production. Mito's wavelength choices line up with what's been tested in clinical trials (more on that below).
Low-risk ownership. MitoADAPT panels come with a 3-year warranty, a 60-day return window with no restocking fees, free U.S. shipping, and HSA/FSA eligibility, which can effectively cut the price further if you have pre-tax health dollars to spend before year-end.
The 5 best red light deals
Our top pick of the sale is also the most affordable. Think of the MitoADAPT MIN 4.0 as the little sibling that didn't settle for hand-me-downs. This 9" x 12" tabletop panel has the same eight wavelengths and 11 light modes as Mito's full-size MAX, just shrunk down to fit on a desk, nightstand, or bathroom counter.
Set it on the stand (it's included in the box) and point it wherever needs some love: your face, your neck, a cranky knee, or the hamstrings still holding a grudge about leg day. With the free $103 skincare set included, it's the best value of the sale.
What makes it unique: Most starter panels cut corners to hit a lower price, but he MIN doesn't. You get Mito's full flagship tech in a size that fits easily into your space and your routine.
Best for: Red light newbies, apartment dwellers, and spot-treating your face and joints.
If you want one panel that does it all, the MitoADAPT MAX 4.0 is the brand's most popular model: a tall single panel designed for maximum full-body coverage. At 25% off, you get the full eight-wavelength TruDUAL system for $375 less than usual.
Built for full-body sessions, MitoADAPT MAX 4.0 is the brand's most popular panel. It has eight wavelengths: amber and red light that work near the skin's surface, and near-infrared that reaches deeper. You choose from 11 modes on the built-in touchscreen, and the Mito app connects over Bluetooth to log your sessions and how you felt afterward, so you can work out which settings suit you.
Best of all, it grows with you. Every MitoADAPT panel runs the same system, so you can start with the MAX and add a MID or a second MAX later for more coverage. With two panels on Mito's Universal Stand, you can set them up horizontally or vertically for a wall of light that covers from head-to-toe. If you already know you want the bigger setup, this week's bundles stack the savings too: 2x MAX saves $825, while combining the MID + MAX saves $699.
What makes it unique: Most premium panels run on shared circuits with two or three fixed modes. The MAX gives each of its eight wavelengths its own circuit, unlocking 11 modes (including amber light, which most panels skip), plus a touchscreen, app-based session tracking, and a 3-year warranty.
Best for: Anyone buying their first serious panel who wants room to grow.
Meet your new favorite way to multitask. The MitoGLOW is a cordless LED mask you can wear while you answer emails, fold laundry, or catch up on your shows. The LED emits four wavelengths: blue targets breakouts, amber calms redness and evens tone, red softens fine lines, and near-infrared goes deeper for overall renewal. Sessions take just 5 to 10 minutes, and the mask hovers over your face instead of pressing against it.
The science is on its side, too: A randomized controlled trial of 136 volunteers found red light improved skin tone, texture and collagen density, and a 2023 split-face trial1 found red and amber light both smoothed wrinkles around the eyes. Plus, it's FDA-cleared to treat both wrinkles and mild to moderate acne. Add in the free bundle of red light-activated skincare—another Black Friday special—and it's the most gift-ready deal of the sale.
What makes it unique: Common LED masks have around 132 light chips; the MitoGLOW has 1,064 (about eight times as many). It offers four light wavelengths where many competitors stop at two. However, our favorite part of the design are the the adjustable neck lights, which rotate to treat your décolletage (the area most masks miss).
Best for: Makeup lovers, busy multitaskers, and the person with a 12-step skincare routine.
The MitoPOD is a different kind of full-body red light device: a flexible pod you lie inside rather than stand in front of. Shaped like a sleep bag, it packs 6,960 LED chips (660nm red plus 810nm and 830nm near-infrared, weighted toward NIR) and carries IEC 60601 medical-grade electrical safety certification (so you won't have to stress if you doze off mid-treatment). We love that the 15-pound pod easily folds down for better storage yet still delivers a powerful irradiance of 30 mW/cm². Plus, the 25% markdown makes it the best chance to score one of the most premium devices Mito makes for less.
What makes it unique: It's a full-body device you lie inside rather than stand in front of, so light wraps around you with no stand or wall space required. Two-thirds of its LEDs are near-infrared to target deeper tissue, and it folds to 62" x 24" to store or travel.
Best for: People short on space, frequent travelers, and anyone who prefers to unwind lying down.
Red light, meet your couch. The MitoQUAD Belt is a flexible wrap you strap around whatever needs attention. While most people opt to use the belt on their lower back, abs, or hips, the device also reaches the thighs, upper arms, and shoulders. Like most of Mito's offerings, it delivers a range of red and near-infrared light: 630nm, 660nm, 810nm, and 850nm. While most of the light bulbs are near-infrared to target deeper tissue—great for pain relief!—you still can choose from five intensity settings.
While you can save money by opting for the plug-in only design, we highly recommend spending more for the with package with the external power bank. This lets you use the device on the go as you read, scroll, or scrub dishes at the sink. And at 25% off with a free $103 skincare set, it's the easiest way to bring red light to the spots a flat panel can't hug.
What makes it unique: Mito calls it the only medical-grade red light belt with four wavelengths and its TriChip technology. Each of its 405 LEDs holds three chips, 1,215 in total, where comparable belts use single chips. It also meets IEC 60601 medical-grade safety standards and lists its actual light output, a number many belts leave out.
Best for: Desk workers with cranky lower backs, gym-goers, and anyone who wants targeted red light without making room for a panel.
The takeaway
Consider this your green light (well, red light) to shop. Mito's Black Friday sale is its biggest of the year, and here's everything on the table: 25% off every panel, from tabletop to full body; 25% off portables like the MitoQUAD Belt and MitoPOD; up to $1,399 off bundles; and 50% off MitoAURA skincare. The cherry on top? Every device ships with a free MitoAURA 3-step skincare set—but you only have until November 30 before the sale ends (and takes these unbeatable prices with it).