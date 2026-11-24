Consider this your green light (well, red light) to shop. Mito's Black Friday sale is its biggest of the year, and here's everything on the table: 25% off every panel, from tabletop to full body; 25% off portables like the MitoQUAD Belt and MitoPOD; up to $1,399 off bundles; and 50% off MitoAURA skincare. The cherry on top? Every device ships with a free MitoAURA 3-step skincare set—but you only have until November 30 before the sale ends (and takes these unbeatable prices with it).