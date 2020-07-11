Why Your Microbiome Can Have A Major Impact On Mood + How To Help It

“Scientists have known about the connection between our microbiome and our mood for a long time,” Perlmutter says. “In fact, they were actually testing out probiotics as a treatment for melancholy back in 1910.” Today, an entire field, known as psychobiotics, is dedicated to understanding how specific microbes may alter the microbiome and improve mood.

There are several factors within the gut that can directly impact the brain and influence mood. These include a disruption to the vagus nerve, poor immune function, and the creation of short-chain fatty acids (SCFA).

“One of the biggest links between gut health and mood is inflammation,” Perlmutter says. “That's because our gut health plays a big role in determining levels of inflammation in our bodies; and inflammation may, in fact, cause some forms of depression.”

Along with depression, an unhealthy gut microbiome may be associated with anxiety. When looking at some cases of anxiety, “studies have shown changes in the makeup of the microbiome's bacterial populations compared to healthy controls,” Perlmutter says.