Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for a maximalist beauty moment, but sometimes the tiniest accents make the biggest splash. It’s why so many are drawn to subtler skin scents over high-impact perfumes these days—their undetectability somehow feels even more alluring. The same goes for nail trends: Rather than opting for mile-long nail extensions and megawatt embellishments, just a small stripe of polish can provide a sleek, chic addition to your holiday party ensemble.

But don’t just take my word for it. The micro French mani is having a major moment right now, and the hype is only expected to grow in 2023: According to Pinterest’s annual trend report, searches for “micro french nails” are up 235%. Below, you can learn how to master this universally flattering look—and make it your own.