"It's not overpowering, especially if you are wearing a fun, over-the-top, [holiday] themed outfit," adds Rachel Apfel Glass, founder of GLOSSLAB. "You can rock a bright red or emerald green without looking like 'too much.'" I'm personally clad in head-to-toe glam as soon as December 1 rolls around (and firmly believe you can never have enough glitter), but for all my minimalists out there, this is a versatile style you can make as subtle as you please. It's also arguably one of the easiest nail art designs to master at home—promise!