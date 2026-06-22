New Research Suggests Statins May Be Making Menopause Symptoms Worse
If you're a postmenopausal woman managing cardiovascular risk, there's a good chance statins are part of your treatment plan.
They're among the most prescribed medications in the world, and the evidence behind their role in protecting heart health is strong.
But new research on statins and menopausal symptoms raises a question that doesn't always come up in those conversations: what are statins doing to everything else?
About the study
Statins are widely used to lower cholesterol and reduce cardiovascular risk, but the FDA has flagged potential adverse effects of statin therapy, some of which resemble menopausal complaints. Researchers wanted to know whether those overlapping effects show up in real-world data.
They looked at 1,184 postmenopausal women across nine Latin American countries, assessing menopausal symptoms, sarcopenia risk, and cognitive function.
Statin users and non-users were compared after accounting for factors like age and body weight.
Because this was a cross-sectional study, it can identify associations but cannot prove that statins directly cause these outcomes.
Statin users had more severe symptoms and more muscle risk
Women taking statins were 56% more likely to have severe menopausal symptoms compared to women not on the medication. That difference held up even after researchers accounted for other variables.
They were also 65% more likely to be at risk for sarcopenia (the gradual loss of muscle mass and physical function that tends to accelerate after menopause).
Muscle loss at this stage of life is already a concern because of declining estrogen levels, and it's linked to a higher risk of falls, fractures, and reduced quality of life.
Statin users also reported more intense musculoskeletal symptoms compared to non-users (53.1% vs. 33.9%), a distinct finding from sarcopenia risk that points to a broader pattern of physical discomfort that may be going unrecognized in women on statins.
On the cognitive side, statin users showed slightly lower scores on delayed memory recall and visuospatial function tests. No overall link to mild cognitive impairment was found, so these are early signals worth watching, not firm conclusions.
When symptoms overlap
The researchers were careful in their conclusions. Statin-related effects may overlap with menopausal symptomatology and contribute to symptom burden during midlife.
In other words, the symptoms women attribute to menopause and the side effects associated with statins can look very similar, and in some cases they may be compounding each other. Untangling the two is an open area of research.
What to ask your doctor if you're on statins
This research isn't a reason to stop taking statins. For many women, the cardiovascular benefits are real and well-established; stopping medication without medical guidance can carry serious risks.
What this study does offer is a fuller picture of what statin therapy might mean for postmenopausal women specifically, a group that has historically been underrepresented in cardiovascular research.
If you're on statins and your menopausal symptoms feel more intense than expected, or if you've noticed changes in muscle strength or physical function, it's worth raising with your doctor. A few questions to consider:
- Are my symptoms consistent with what you'd expect given my statin use: Your doctor may not have connected your medication to your symptom burden
- Should I be screened for muscle loss: Muscle health is a meaningful marker of long-term wellbeing, and women on statins may benefit from keeping a closer eye on it
- Is my current statin the best option for me: Not all statins carry the same side-effect profile, and there may be alternatives worth exploring
- What can I do to protect my muscles while on statins: Resistance training and getting enough protein are two well-supported ways to preserve muscle mass in midlife; building lean muscle after 50 is more achievable than most people think
The takeaway
Statins are life-saving for many people, but their side effects don't always get the attention they deserve, especially in postmenopausal women.
This study adds to a growing body of evidence that midlife women deserve more individualized care. If something feels off, it's always worth asking why.