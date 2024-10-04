Even though I believe wholeheartedly in the power of having another person witness my struggles, I'm not always ready to show the gnarliest parts of myself to anyone else. If you don't think you can say your worst thoughts or biggest fears aloud to another human being yet, try shouting them at your car radio or into your pillow. I've also whispered a few in the shower and imagined them flowing right down the drain. The idea is to release the pressure that's built up inside you gradually, like the release valve on a pressure cooker, allowing all of that steam a graceful way to exit so it doesn't hurt anyone (including you).